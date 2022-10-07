Friday, Oct. 14

Ringgold Haunted Depot, ghost tours, hayrides on Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, and 29, from 7-11 p.m., at 155 Depot St. in Ringgold. The cost: Haunted Depot, $15; ghost tour, $7; hayride, $5; all three combo, $23. Want to volunteer: https://www.nothinlikeringgold.com/event/ringgold-haunted-depot.

