Friday, May 12

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s 20th annual Spring Art Show, which opened May 9 at the school, continues through Friday, May 12. The event is the show/sale of student work. Students have submitted works on paper and canvas in graphite, ink, pastel, charcoal and watercolor. Works range from $5-$50. Come vote for your favorite artwork and help support the school's budding, local artists. All sales go to the students. Purchased works may be picked up on Friday, May 12. The Art Extractor, pottery wheel demos, blown-glass demo, and student stained glass examples can be experienced to show you a sample of the school’s Open Studio classes held in the fall and winter. It's going to be an experience for the whole family. Your attendance promotes the importance of the arts to the next generation of creatives. Local artist-judges this year are Janice Kennedy, Jason Clark and Tim Beard.

