Friday, June 4
First Baptist Church of Fort Oglethorpe, 2645 LaFayette Road, will hold its annual rummage sale Friday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the church office. Sale items will include furniture, household items, appliances, linens, electronics, yard tools, handbags, and clothing for children and babies. Snacks and baked goods will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the event will support missions and other important outreach efforts by the church. For more information, call the church office at 706-866-0232.
The Battle of the Badges blood drives between Walker County and Catoosa County sheriffs’ offices are scheduled for kick off Friday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive for Walker County will be held at 105 South Duke Street in LaFayette and the Catoosa County drive will be held at 5842 Hwy. 41 in Ringgold. The drives are sponsored by Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, both members of the Blood Assurance North Georgia Advisory Board, to help maintain an adequate supply of blood for use by hospitals in the Blood Assurance service area, with each donation saving up to three lives. Due to the pandemic, donations are low and there is a critical need for blood of all types. Schedule an appointment for your donation time by contacting Kimberly Jones at 706-639-0831, email kjones@walkerso.com for Walker, or Beth Sullivan at 706-935-2424, email Beth.sullivan@catoosa.com for Catoosa. You may also donate for either sheriff’s office at Blood Assurance’s Fort Oglethorpe Center, 2720 LaFayette Road, between June 1 and June 5. Telephone 706-861-5983 for an appointment at the center and identify the sheriff’s office for which you will be donating.
LaFayette’s Miss Honeybee Beauty Pageant returns in June and will be spread out in a two-day period due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a return to normalcy as the Miss Honeybee Beauty Pageant will “BEE” held on Friday, June 4, at 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 5, at 9 p.m. at the LaFayette High School at 5178 Round Pond Road. The Miss Honeybee Beauty Pageant will be hosted by the LaFayette High School cheerleaders program. Money raised from this event will help support the cheerleading program. This will “BEE” the first Miss Honeybee Pageant since 2019. The 2020 Miss Honeybee Pageant was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. To register for the Miss Honeybee Beauty Pageant, sign up at www.eventeny.com/events/misshoneybeebeautypageant-1329.
Saturday, June 5
On Saturday, June 5, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special 90-minute program about horses and their care during the Civil War. This tour begins at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center, then caravans to the program site. Besides trains, horses and mules were the vehicles that powered the movements of the armies during the Civil War. Today’s military utilizes many types of vehicles to move armies and has specialized personnel to take care of those vehicles. However, during the Civil War, there were no “specialized” personnel to take care of these animals. So, who took care of the horses and mules, and what was involved in taking care of them? The park hopes you consider joining as it explores the answers to these questions. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing. There will be a short hike to the program location, so please wear comfortable shoes. Bug spray, water, and a portable chair are also suggested. For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the mansion for self-guided tours starting Saturday, June 5, and each Saturday until Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tours are $5 for adults and $1 for 12 and under with all proceeds going to the Friends' 501(c)3 for mansion enhancements. For more information, email Friendsglm@comcast.net or call 423-488-0861.
Sunday, June 6
The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) will host a free concert Sunday, June 6, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Joe Stock Memorial Park. The event occurs that night as the bicyclists from BRAG stop in LaFayette for the first night of the 2021 BRAG Ride. The free concert will also include vendors, a BRAG-sponsored beer garden and yard games. The Hughes Taylor Band, blues artists from Macon, Ga., will perform. Hughes Taylor is an energetic and ambitious musician who performs with a blues/rock power trio that is reminiscent of The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Cream. Learn more about the band at https://hughestaylormusic.com/.
Tuesday, June 8
The Northwest Georgia Council of the Blind will meet Tuesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. at the Bank of LaFayette Community Room.
Saturday, Aug. 7
On Saturday, Aug. 7, LIFT Youth Center Inc. will hold its grand opening. More information will be provided closer to the event. The grand opening kicks off LIFT’s normal hours of operation and begins providing Catoosa County 5th-12th graders and their families this much-needed resource.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
The Cherokee Area Council is hosting its annual Friends of Scouting luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Col. Mark Tillman, the pilot for Air Force One, will be guest speaker to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The event is by invitation; however anyone can request an invitation by emailing Becky.Mulkey@scouting.org.
GENERAL
♦ FARMERS MARKET Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold is open every Saturday through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ringgold Market Pavilion. The market has vendors, food trucks, crafts for kids and more, with live music the last Saturday of each month. The market was started and is managed by local farm owner Samantha Martin, who lives in Ringgold with her husband and children and is an advocate for shopping local and supporting Ringgold’s small businesses, which was one of the reasons she wanted to start the farmer’s market. “The mission of the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market," Martin said, “is to promote the exchange of fresh, high-quality local food and agricultural products between agricultural producers in Catoosa County (and its surrounding region), its residents, and visitors for the purpose of supporting local growers, providing quality products to consumers, and supporting sustainable agriculture and downtown revitalization.” “Whether you are looking for a locally grown vegetable, beef or poultry products, the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market will offer a unique connection between local families to area farmers,” said Randall Franks, Ringgold Downtown Development Authority chairman. “Through the special programs for children, monthly entertainment, and special participants each and every Saturday, taking a trip to town on those mornings will become a must for every Catoosan. The DDA and Main Street are proud to partner in this effort which will increase our downtown visitors to benefit all our merchants and eateries.”
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. Full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ MEETINGS The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Cathy Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.