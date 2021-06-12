Friday, June 25
Pastor George Pinion and the church members of Elizabeth Terrace Baptist Church at 600 Mohawk St., Rossville, extend a cordial invitation to the public to attend June Jubilee June 25-27. Evangelist Buster Kinsey will preach Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Evangelist Scott Matthews will preach Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. There will be special singing by the Rochester Family and Keith and Christa Ware.
Sunday, June 27
Cedar Grove Methodist Church, 6356 West Cove Road in Chickamauga, will hold homecoming and a southern gospel concert (Isbell Family) at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 27. A fellowship dinner will follow. For more information, call Pastor Mike Howard at 706-996-5057.
Friday, July 2
The 2021 LaFayette Freedom Festival will be held Friday, July 2, starting at 5 p.m. The event is free to attend and will be held at the Ross Abney Complex (old High School Football Field). Spectators are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. Activities will begin at 5 p.m., which will include games, music and vendors. The fireworks show will kick off at 10 p.m. More details and vendor information can be found on the event page at mycityoflafayettega.org/events.
Saturday, July 3
The community is invited to celebrate Independence Day weekend at the Catoosa County Fireworks Fest 2021 with a variety of family-friendly fun activities to include spectacular fireworks, live music, food, children’s activities, and car cruise-in. Catoosa County Fireworks Fest 2021 begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater, 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. There is no admission fee, but food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors. The fireworks show begins about 9:30 p.m. Artists in four bands will begin playing at 4 p.m. and continue until the fireworks show during these times: The Band Raven, 4-5 p.m.; National Anthem/Presentation of the Colors, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.; Surrender, 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.; Atomic Boogie, 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.; Past to Present, 8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Food, non-alcoholic drinks, and treats will be available from a variety of vendors, including Kona Ice, Choo-Choo Kettle Corn, Belaire Catering and Catering by Alan. Children’s activities will include face-painting, inflatable slides, crafting activities and fun backyard games. Catoosa County has invited members of area car clubs to showcase their vehicles with a cruise-in. Updates to events, performances, activities and other important information will be provided on the Catoosa County Government’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
The Catoosa County Run, White & Blue race will be Saturday, July 3, starting at The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m., and entry fee is $25 per person, $35 on the day of the race; the fee for kids 18 and under is $20 person. The 1 mile fun run starts at 8:05 a.m., and the entry fee is $20 per person. All runners will receive a race T-shirt in their packets at pickup. Premier sponsors are Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, CHI Memorial, Ringgold Telephone Co. For questions or more information, call the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce at 706-965-5201. Sign up at https://www.catoosa.info/5k.
Thursday, July 29
Catoosa Kid's Day will be Thursday, July 29, from 3-6:30 p.m. at Tiger Creek Elementary School, 134 Rhea McClanahan Drive, Tunnel Hill. The event includes free vision, hearing, dental, and nutritional screenings; immunizations for those who qualify (All are required for school.); parents and children visit booths with free games, activities, school supplies, backpacks and community health information. For more information, call Sandy Matheson at 423-421-4092 or mathesons@primaryhealthcarecenter.org. The event is sponsored by Primary Healthcare Centers, Georgia Family Connection and Catoosa County Public Schools.
Saturday, Aug. 7
On Saturday, Aug. 7, LIFT Youth Center Inc. will hold its grand opening. More information will be provided closer to the event. The grand opening kicks off LIFT’s normal hours of operation and begins providing Catoosa County 5th-12th graders and their families this much-needed resource.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
The Cherokee Area Council is hosting its annual Friends of Scouting luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Col. Mark Tillman, the pilot for Air Force One, will be guest speaker to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The event is by invitation; however anyone can request an invitation by emailing Becky.Mulkey@scouting.org.
GENERAL
♦ TOURS The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the mansion for self-guided tours each Saturday until Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tours are $5 for adults and $1 for 12 and under with all proceeds going to the Friends 501(c)3 for mansion enhancements. For more information, email Friendsglm@comcast.net or call 423-488-0861.
♦ FARMERS MARKET Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold is open every Saturday through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ringgold Market Pavilion. The market has vendors, food trucks, crafts for kids and more, with live music the last Saturday of each month. The market was started and is managed by local farm owner Samantha Martin, who lives in Ringgold with her husband and children and is an advocate for shopping local and supporting Ringgold’s small businesses, which was one of the reasons she wanted to start the farmer’s market. “The mission of the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market," Martin said, “is to promote the exchange of fresh, high-quality local food and agricultural products between agricultural producers in Catoosa County (and its surrounding region), its residents, and visitors for the purpose of supporting local growers, providing quality products to consumers, and supporting sustainable agriculture and downtown revitalization.” “Whether you are looking for a locally grown vegetable, beef or poultry products, the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market will offer a unique connection between local families to area farmers,” said Randall Franks, Ringgold Downtown Development Authority chairman. “Through the special programs for children, monthly entertainment, and special participants each and every Saturday, taking a trip to town on those mornings will become a must for every Catoosan. The DDA and Main Street are proud to partner in this effort which will increase our downtown visitors to benefit all our merchants and eateries.”
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. Full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.