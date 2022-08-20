Thursday, Aug. 25

Two public hearings on the millage (property tax) rate for Walker County government take place Thursday, Aug. 25. These hearings only cover the millage rate for county maintenance and operation, and do not include any proposals made by the school system or any local city. The first hearing will be held at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Hwy 27, Rock Spring, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 8 a.m. The second hearing will be held at Walker County Courthouse Annex III, 201 S Main St., LaFayette, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

