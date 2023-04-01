Thursday, April 6
Walker County Democrats will meet Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at the LaFayette Library, 305 South Duke Street. This will be a fellowship meeting with games, refreshments, and an inspiring talk by Tom McMahan, chair of Dade County Democrats, on preparing to win the next election. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday, April 8
Young people, ages 18-35, from Walker, Dade, Catoosa, and Chattooga counties, who are interested in improving their community and learning how to better public policies are invited to a special picnic meeting Saturday, April 8, from 1-2 p.m. on the Marsh House east lawn, 308 N. Main Street, LaFayette. The program will be potting herbs for your garden and an inspiring talk by Kathleen Minor, a community organizer from Dalton. Special guests will be students from Dalton State College. Leader of the group is Stella Babb. Everyone is welcome. A barbecue lunch will be served. More information: 706-764-2801.
Monday, April 10
Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week, April 10-14, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the summer semester. During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the summer semester is April 24. Classes are scheduled to begin on May 15. GNTC’s call center is available Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at 866-983-4682. For more information on applying for the summer semester, visit GNTC’s main webpage at www.gntc.edu and click “Apply Now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at 866-983-4682 or via email at admissions@gntc.edu.
Wednesday, April 12
Join Walker County Extension as it hosts a fruit gardening workshop on Wednesday, April 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center in Rock Spring. The classroom sessions include topics such as: selection, establishment and management of apples, peaches, plums, blueberries, figs and muscadines and pest management and pesticide safety. The workshop will also include a hands-on apple grafting session with training for bench grafting dwarf apple trees. All materials will be provided including rootstock and grafting knife. Registration is $10 and due to Walker County Extension by Wednesday, April 5. Refreshments will be provided. The class is limited to the first 20 participants. To register please call Walker Extension at 706-638-2548 or visit the Extension office at 102 East Napier Street in LaFayette.
Saturday, April 15
Protect your family from rabies. Bring your dog and cat to one of the Walker County rabies clinics and have it vaccinated. Cost $15 (cash only). Saturday, April 15: 1:00-2:30 Gordon Lee High School; 3:00-4:00 Rock Spring Elementary; 4:30-5:30 Naomi Elementary. Saturday, April 29: 1:00-2:30 Gilbert Elementary; 3:00-4:30 Chattanooga Valley Elementary; 5:00-6:00 Rossville Elementary. Sponsored by Walker County Extension/4-H and Cornerstone Veterinarian Services.
The Model Train Expo will return to the Chatsworth Depot on Saturday, April 15. The event features model trains of various scales and includes a couple of ride-on trains as well. The trains will operate both inside and outside the depot. Groups from the Atlanta and Chattanooga areas will display their model railroads. A model train set will be raffled that day. Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5 and can be purchased at the event or in advance from the Crown Achieves, the Murray County Clerk of Court office, Pat’s Antiques, or from depot committee members. The model train is a complete ready-to-run train with locomotive, cars, track, and power supply. A cash prize and a restaurant coupon prize will be included in the raffle. Funds raised will be matched by the Woodmen of the World. The historic 1905 L&N Railroad Depot is located at 219 N. First Avenue and will be open from noon until 5 p.m. The 1960 SCL Caboose located behind the depot will also be open during the same hours. The adjacent Wright Hotel, at the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue, will be open from 1-4 p.m. to give visitors one last chance to view the Tennga exhibit highlighting Keith’s Store, a long-time landmark in this railroad town on the Tennessee-Georgia border. The Chatsworth Section Foreman’s House, in the corner of the city park, will be open to again showcase its collection of early 20th-century furnishings and photographs with local connections. Admission is free compliments of current business partners including: Peeples Funeral Home, Murray County Elected Officials, Captain D’s, Bojangles, Krystal, Dr. John Robison, First National Community Bank, and Bradley’s Ace Hardware. Donations are always appreciated. The Chatsworth Depot is located at 219 N. First Avenue, Chatsworth, Ga.
Monday, April 17
Join CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) during April, Child Abuse Awareness Month, for a profound way to change a child’s story. CASA is looking for volunteers willing to speak up for children in foster care. Lookout Mountain CASA serves Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties with CASA volunteers. The next CASA onboard training will start the week of April 17. Contact CASA to schedule a date and time that fits your schedule. In-person, virtual and online training options available. Contact Lookout Mountain CASA at 423-402-0843, 706-639-6472 or lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or stop by the office at 901 N. Main Street in LaFayette. Qualifications for CASA volunteer: 21+ years, clean background check, completed CASA application with four references, completion of 30+ hours of training, compassionate and willing to speak up for a child/s best interest, no fee or cost, everything you need is provided. Children in foster care need you. Highlights of a CASA volunteer: build relationships with children, families, school and providers that are a part of the child’s life; commit to at least once-a-month visits with the child; gather pertinent information from various sources to prepare a written report to the judge; attend juvenile court proceedings in 3-6 month increments.
Saturday, April 22
Walker County residents will have a chance to participate in a community clean-up effort on Saturday, April 22, as the county’s Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day returns after a multi-year hiatus. On that day the county will be able to dispose of tires free of charge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walker County Landfill, 5120 N Marble Top Road, Chickamauga. Car and light truck tires with wheel sizes 20 inches or smaller will be accepted during Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day, as well as ATV (all-terrain vehicle) tires. Tires must be dismounted from wheels. In addition, they must be dry and free of mud and debris. Tires with rims and large truck, tractor or heavy equipment tires are not eligible for amnesty. Landfill staff reserve the right to refuse any tires. Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day is only for residents, not for commercial businesses. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or current utility bill, will be required to dispose of tires free of charge during the amnesty event. Those participating will also be required to unload their own tires and adhere to a limit of 12 tires per vehicle. Residents unable to transport tires to the landfill should contact one of Walker County’s approved amnesty partners. The Chattanooga Valley Lions Club will be helping disabled, elderly and out of town service members who live in the north end of the county. Specific contact information can be found at walkercountyga.gov/tires.
Thursday, April 27
"My Voice Matters: A Walk to End Sexual Violence" will be held Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. at Gilbert-Stephenson Park (large pavilion behind pool) on Van Cleve Street in Fort Oglethorpe in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Ticket purchases will include a one-mile walk, a self-defense presentation, a guest speaker, a butterfly release, and an event T-shirt. Tickets are $25 and available at http://bit.ly/3TSBKQS.
Saturday, April 29
Saturday, April 29: 1:00-2:30 Gilbert Elementary; 3:00-4:30 Chattanooga Valley Elementary; 5:00-6:00 Rossville Elementary. Sponsored by Walker County Extension/4-H and Cornerstone Veterinarian Services.
Sunday, April 30
The April meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be held on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. at the Marsh House, 308 North Main Street, LaFayette. The program will be a community information gathering about the old Wright Mineral Springs Resort and hotel on Ga. Highway 136 west of LaFayette. Anyone with any information is invited to bring it for sharing. The meeting will be recorded. Documents and photographs will be copied. The Walker County Preservation Commission is interested in erecting a historical marker and needs accurate information. The public is invited. Membership is $12 per year; mailed to 305 South Duke St., La Fayette, GA 30728.
Saturday, May 13
Sons of Confederate Veterans will hold a barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, on Robin Road (by the old slaughterhouse) in Ringgold. For more information, call Terry Cain at 423-637-8239.
GENERAL
Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center features graphic and interactive exhibits highlighting the history and culture of African Americans of the Lookout Mountain Judicial District with emphasis on Walker County but includes Catoosa, Chattooga and Dade counties. Located at 309 N. Main St. in LaFayette, the center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Closed: Mondays and Tuesday, the first weekend of each month, 1-2 p.m. for lunch and holidays. Museum phone: 706-670-1165, email: wcaahaa@yahoo.com; website: www.walkercountyafricanamerican.com; like us on Facebook at Walker County, Georgia African American Museum and Memorial Park (https://www.facebook.com/walkercountygeorgiaafricanamericanmuseumandpark).
The NWGA Baptist Food Pantry is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon at Second Baptist Church, 500 West Main Street, LaFayette.
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion offers tours of the mansion in Chickamauga from Memorial Day to Labor Day, each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Friends 501c3 group to improve and enhance the mansion. For more information, visit www.friendsofthegordonleemansion.org or call 423-488-0861.
The local board of EFSP (Emergency Food Shelter Program) of Walker County consists of nonprofit agencies within Walker County that work toward assisting Individuals and Families With Children with Food, Shelter, Household Assistance, Counseling, and much more. EFSP of Walker County is part of the national board of EFSP in Virginia. Any agency within Walker County desiring to be a part of the local board to receive federal funds please contact Tanya Nave at 706-996-8150 or Denise Jackson at 404-234-7211.
Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. The opiate epidemic is an ongoing issue that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Fentanyl is being laced in drugs, including marijuana, in order to get the consumer addicted and returning to the supplier for more. Pills are being sold as if they are produced by a legal manufacturer when they are in fact pressed Fentanyl pills. People are overdosing and dying due to the intense potency of Fentanyl. It is important to seek help before it’s too late and you buy and consume a lethal dose of Fentanyl. If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We can help you get your life back on track and learn to live a drug-free life. To learn more about the growing opiate epidemic, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-fentanyl-is-accelerating-the-opioid-epidemic.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals: 1- 800-431-1754.
The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.