Thursday, April 6

Walker County Democrats will meet Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at the LaFayette Library, 305 South Duke Street. This will be a fellowship meeting with games, refreshments, and an inspiring talk by Tom McMahan, chair of Dade County Democrats, on preparing to win the next election. Everyone is welcome.

