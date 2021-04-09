Saturday, April 17
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion plan to open the Chickamauga mansion for tours from noon until 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 17 and 24, to allow Tennessee Valley Railroad passengers, and anyone else interested, the opportunity to tour the mansion. May dates will be May 22 and 29. Tours are $5 for adults and $1 for 12 and under, with all proceeds going to benefit the promotion and enhancement of the mansion. Contact the Friends at 423-488-0861 or Friendsglm@comcast.net with any questions.
The Walker County Republican Party is hosting a convention Saturday, April 17, at 8:30 a.m. at the Walker Civic Center. Breakfast and lunch are included. All conservative registered voters are welcome. For more information, call 423-364-5682.
Wednesday, April 21
The Catoosa County Library’s board of trustees will hold its regular quarterly meeting Wednesday, April 21, at 3 p.m. in the Genealogy Room at the library, located at 108 Catoosa Circle, Benton Place Campus, Ringgold.
The Chickamauga Public Library Board of Trustees will meet in-person with a virtual option on Wednesday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Thursday, April 22
Ringgold High School’s Performing Arts will perform “Anastasia the Musical” April 22-24 in the high school theater. The shows will be Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 23, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ringgold High School Performing Arts has kept theater alive during the pandemic. It has been challenging to practice with the whole cast due to social distancing restrictions, but director Jane Ellis strives for perfection and this year is no exception. RHSPA brought home the region championship for the second year in a row. The group was also honored with the Best Actor award for Cody Ogle, Best Costumes and Best Crew. Also, awarded Allstar cast members, Eli Talley and Iley Barnes. The cast and crew of “Anastasia the Musical” also competed at the state level where they placed second.
Monday, April 26
The LaFayette-Walker County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet in-person with a virtual option on Monday, April 26, at 4 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Tuesday, April 27
The city of Ringgold will mark the 10th anniversary of the night of tornadoes that ravaged the region by hosting a brief remembrance program at the Ringgold Pavilion on Depot Street across from City Hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
The Rossville Public Library Board of Trustees will meet in-person with a virtual option on Tuesday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Thursday, April 29
The Cherokee Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet in person with a virtual option on Thursday, April 29, at 4 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Friday, April 30
The Chief Vann House Historic Site through the end of April will display a collection of framed, unique 18th-century maps featuring the southeastern states or early British colonies, and the development of the charted Gulf and Atlantic shorelines. To regard these hand-drawn detailed works of art in their full size is to understand the pains taken to craft them and to learn their intent. Call the Vann House to sign-up your homeschool family for Homeschool Day: Orienteering with Compasses, on Wednesday, April 21. Participants will gather outside and learn about some of the techniques used by early field cartographers to make the very maps that are on display, as well as run a compassing course around the Vann House property. Call 706-695-2598 for details; event is outdoors and weather permitting. The site is at 82 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth. Regular seasonal hours are Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Last tour of the day begins at 4 p.m. Regular Admission is $6.50 - $5.50 plus tax; children age 5 and under are free. For information, contact vann_house_park@dnr.ga.gov, or visit Facebook at "Friends of the Vann House," Instagram at "Vann_House_Park" or online at www.gastateparks.org/chiefvannhouse.
Saturday, May 1
To kick off Historic Preservation Month, the Fort Oglethorpe Historic Preservation Commission is partnering with the 6th Cavalry Museum on Saturday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet the public and scan local historic photos. Of particular interest are photos from the Army Post era (1902-47), the beginning of the city and “lost places and events” in Fort Oglethorpe, such as St. Gerard Elementary School, the city’s first businesses, parades, opening of city hall and other events that tell the city’s history through photos. The day’s events include meeting the Historic Preservation Commission members and to view the Historic Preservation Commission newspaper clipping catalog and “Officer’s Row From The Ground Up, a compilation of architectural plans and details of the buildings of the Historic Fort Oglethorpe Post” scrapbooks. Free Museum Saturday will be observed for guests to tour the museum and The Lightfoot and Mountain City Vintage Base Ball clubs will kick off their 2021 season with a 2 p.m. match on the polo field. Spectators are reminded to bring your lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy the game.
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 will sponsor a yard sale on Saturday, May 1, at 79 Wheeler Avenue in Chickamauga from 8 a.m. to noon. Items include old tools, collectibles, furniture, adult clothing, knick-knacks, books. Funds raised will go to various community organizations which the post supports. For more information, contact Clyde at 706-375-7637.
The Clayton Bell Scholarship Program of the Marsh House Museum (308 N. Main St., LaFayette) offers rising seniors (those who have completed the junior year) at any of the three Walker County high schools the opportunity to complete an internship of 50 hours in historic preservation at the Marsh House Museum during the senior year. On successful completion of the internship, the student receives a scholarship of $1,000. The program offers in-depth experiences in historic preservation and is especially attractive to young people interested in any aspect of local history. Applications will be accepted until May 1. Application forms are posted the website, Marshhouseoflafayette.org, and on the Marshhouseoflafayette Facebook page. For more information, call 706-638-7735.
Friday, May 7
Gordon Lee High School's graduation will be Friday, May 7, at 8 p.m. at the Billy Neil Ellis Stadium.
Saturday, May 8
The Marsh House Museum will hold a soft reopening to the public for a Mother’s Day Tea and Tour, Saturday, May 8, from 2-4:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for two persons by reservation with prepay only. The tea will include a tour of the house museum decorated for spring, tea and cookies and a visit to the Welcome Center. Tour groups every half hour will be limited to six guests for the tea and tour, then escorted to Welcome Center to visit the Marsh House Gift Shop and view art exhibits at the Six by Six Art Show sponsored by the Northwest Georgia Arts Guild. Masks required except when eating. Spaces are limited. For more information, call 706-764-2801. To register and purchase tickets, visit the Marsh House webpage or reserve spaces by messaging the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheMarshHouseOfLaFayette.
Thursday, May 20
Heritage High School’s graduation will held Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.
Ridgeland High School's graduation will be Thursday, May 20, at 8 p.m. at the football field. In the event of rain, graduation will be on Saturday, May 22, at 9 a.m. at the football field.
Friday, May 21
Ringgold High School’s graduation will be Friday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s graduation will be Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.
LaFayette High School's graduation will be Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. at the football field. In the event of rain, graduation will be on Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. inside the gym.
GENERAL
♦ SURVEY The Catoosa County Board of Education is reviewing and updating the system’s strategic plan. The board values input from parents and community members, so a stakeholder survey is posted on the system’s website (www.catoosa.k12.ga.us) to receive feedback. Stakeholder input will be used to determine priorities, and establish goals and objectives for the school system for the next five years. Superintendent Reese said, “The board received valuable input from stakeholders on the last strategic plan survey. It is very important for us to understand the community’s priorities and expectations when we are making important decisions for the future.” The survey will be available until May 3, 2021.
♦ WORKSHOP The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making its Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop available while people stay safe at home. This six-week program can be completed either by computer or over the phone. Participants receive tip sheets, a reference book, and two CDs to help them better manage their health and well-being. There is no charge, but registration is required. For more information call Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
♦ CANCELED MEETINGS Ringgold City Council has canceled the following dates for the regular scheduled City Council meetings: Aug. 9 and Dec. 27, 2021. The June 28, 2021, meeting previously canceled will now be held.
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. Full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.