Wednesday, April 27
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a non-profit organization that supports the communities of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties with volunteer advocacy. CASA volunteers serve in the best interest of abused and neglected children in foster care. Becoming a CASA advocate requirements: 21yrs +, clean background check, completed application/reference check, completion of up to 34 hours of on-boarding training and a commitment of 18 months. Are you willing to speak up for children from broken places? CASA volunteers are specially trained people from all walks of life and are appointed to a case by the juvenile circuit court judge. The need for volunteers is continuous. To schedule a training or for questions, contact kellyelulmcasa@gmail.com or lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com, or call 423-402-0843.
Thursday, April 28
The Cherokee Regional Library board of trustees will meet on Thursday, April 28, at 5 p.m. at the Dade County Public Library. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Saturday, April 30
The Walker County Animal Shelter will hold a free pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In order to encourage pet parents to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations, Petco Love has provided free pet vaccines to the Walker County Animal Shelter for family pets in need. Vaccines distributed at the April 30 clinic will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines to help combat parvovirus, distemper and panleukopenia. Micro-chipping will also be available during the clinic for $10. The pet care clinic is for family pets and is open to both residents and non-residents of Walker County. The Walker County Animal Shelter is located at 5488 North Marble Top Road in Chickamauga.
After several years, the Georgia High School Rodeo Association will be returning to Davis Cattle Co. at 1242 Ooltewah Ringgold Road in Ringgold for a rodeo performance on Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. Several local high school students will be performing. Tickets are $10. Kids under 5 are admitted free.
Cedartown resident Harold Campbell, author of the newly published book, “Crazy People Like Us: Love & Loss on the Other Side of the World,” about his five years teaching English in Russia and five months in India, will host a book-signing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Park Place Restaurant at 2891 LaFayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe.
Tuesday, May 3
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday, May 3, at noon. Dr. Nancy Carnevale, developmental pediatrician, and Lindsay Coker, educational resource coordinator, will give a presentation on “Summer Learning Fun.” Please visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live streaming information. For more information, call 706-226-8900.
Saturday, May 7
On Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park invites the public to participate in a special one-hour, ranger-led, program discussing cave art and petroglyphs of the American Indians of the Southeast. This program will take place at Moccasin Bend National Archeological District’s Gateway Site (10 Hamm Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405). Visitors are welcome to bring folding chairs and are encouraged to dress accordingly for weather conditions. When we think of cave art, instinctively, we think of the images on caves in some European countries. In fact, the world’s first modern discovery of cave art was made in 1879, at Altamira, in northern Spain. Rarely do we consider the cave art and petroglyphs of the native peoples where we live, here in the Southeastern United States. Nevertheless, the mountains of east Tennessee, northeast Alabama, and northwest Georgia provided for the formation of caves, that those who are now lost to history had the opportunity to record some of their daily encounters for us to now interpret. Come learn the fascinating stories of this era of human history in our area. For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.
The Marsh House Museum in LaFayette will hold a Mother’s Day Tea and Tour on Saturday, May 7, from 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for two people and by reservation only. The tea will include a show of vintage dresses and costumes curated by Tina Brewer Barberee using the inventory of costumes from the Marsh House closets. Mothers and daughters are invited to come see how they would have dressed in the 1800s and how to put together an outfit for a lady of the time. Tea and cookies will be served. There will be tour groups every half hour, limited to 6 guests. To make reservations, call 706-764-2801 or message at www.facebook.com/TheMarshHouseOfLaFayette. Spaces are limited.
Saturday, May 21
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will conduct the annual spring tours on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The mansion will be decorated in fresh-cut greenery and flowers. The self-guided tours are $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. Pay at the door. This event is held in conjunction with the Chickamauga Downhome Days. All proceeds support the Gordon-Lee Mansion.
Protect your family from rabies. Bring your dog and cat to a Walker County Rabies Clinic and have it vaccinated. Cost: $15.00 (cash only). Saturday, May 21: 1:00-2:30 p.m., Gordon Lee High School; 3:00-4:00 p.m., Naomi Elementary; 4:30-5:30 p.m., Rock Spring Elementary. Sponsored by Walker County Extension/4-H and Cornerstone Veterinarian Services.
Tuesday, June 28
Rising fourth-graders to rising sixth-graders are invited to participate in Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park’s annual summer day camp. The park will conduct one camp at Chickamauga Battlefield, held June 28 to July 1 (Tuesday through Friday). The camp will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m., daily. Participants will begin and end each day at the Dyer House at 263 Dyer Road in Chickamauga. There will be a second camp held at Lookout Mountain Battlefield from July 13-15 (Wednesday through Friday). This camp will also begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m., daily. Participants will begin and end each day at the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 110 Point Park Road in Lookout Mountain, Tenn. Lunch is not included at either camp, so participants should plan for lunch after being released. As a reminder, the majority of the camp is held outdoors, so please plan accordingly. Campers will have opportunities to participate in many activities that soldiers engaged in during the Civil War and learn about the struggles they endured. They will also take part in other activities focused on the park’s varied history. Campers will learn the importance of battlefield preservation by participating in preservation efforts within the park. The registration deadline for camp is June 17. Please contact the park by emailing chch_education@nps.gov or by calling 706-866-9241, ext. 117 to request registration information.
GENERAL
The local board of EFSP (Emergency Food Shelter Program) of Walker County consists of nonprofit agencies within Walker County that work toward assisting Individuals and Families With Children with Food, Shelter, Household Assistance, Counseling, and much more. EFSP of Walker County is part of the national board of EFSP in Virginia. Any agency within Walker County desiring to be a part of the local board to receive federal funds please contact Tanya Nave at 423-903-9779 or Denise Jackson at 404-234-7211.
Free COVID-19 testing in Catoosa County is offered at CHI Memorial Hospital (former Women’s Center), 100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing is no longer offered at The Colonnade.
Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. The opiate epidemic is an ongoing issue that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Fentanyl is being laced in drugs, including marijuana, in order to get the consumer addicted and returning to the supplier for more. Pills are being sold as if they are produced by a legal manufacturer when they are in fact pressed Fentanyl pills. People are overdosing and dying due to the intense potency of Fentanyl. It is important to seek help before it’s too late and you buy and consume a lethal dose of Fentanyl. If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We can help you get your life back on track and learn to live a drug-free life. To learn more about the growing opiate epidemic, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-fentanyl-is-accelerating-the-opioid-epidemic.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals: 1- 800-431-1754.
The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church's Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. The full reopening will be announced at a later date.
Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.