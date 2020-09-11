Friday, Sept. 18
Chickamauga Battlefield Park will commemorate the battle's 157th anniversary Sept. 18-20. But due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the programs will be hosted virtually. They are scheduled to be conducted primarily on the park’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/chickamauganps. In addition to online ranger-led programs, scheduled throughout the days, park historian Jim Ogden will present more in-depth virtual programs daily at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m. These programs, lasting approximately 45 minutes, will focus on the respective day’s actions and will be followed by a live question-and-answer session after the program concludes. There are several ways to submit your questions: Mail your questions to 3370 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742 by Sept. 11; email your questions to chch_information@nps.gov by Sept. 11; direct message your questions via the park’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages by Sept. 11; directly ask your questions by watching the “Live” event on Facebook. Additionally, kids are invited to participate with a ranger in hands-on activities presented daily at noon. These activities will be administered through the park’s Facebook page as well.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Several Northwest Georgia counties, including Walker and Catoosa, are banding together to hold a rally in Ringgold for District 14 congressional candidate Marjorie Greene. The 14th Congressional District Unity Rally will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Northwest Georgia Amphitheatre on 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. It will be opened by Aarron Evans and the Travelers, a local country band that has volunteered to play at the event to show its support for the 2A movement.
Chattanooga Valley Lions Club in Flintstone will hold its annual Valley Fest Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chattanooga Valley Nazarene Church recreation field. There will be crafts, barbecue, inflatables, live music, Lions Club famous pork skins and the club's first antique car show. Vendor spaces are still available. For information call Christine Edwards at 423-424-9891 or Nadine M. Carden at 423-902-5053.
Thursday, Sept. 24
The second stakeholder meeting for Catoosa County’s Comprehensive Plan has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept 24, at 6 p.m. in the Ringgold Depot, 155 Depot Street. You may attend in person or virtually. For virtual access to the meeting, email Gretchen Lugthart, Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, at glugthart@nwgrc.org. The group will learn about important resources in the area and continue brainstorming issues and opportunities for the county, and the cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold. The meeting is open to the public and all are welcome.
Walker Rocks is for outdoor adventures, and golf is no exception. The Walker County Chamber of Commerce will host the Walker Rocks Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 24, at the LaFayette Municipal Golf Course. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., and tee time is at 12:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on social gatherings, this outdoor event is one of the only fundraisers remaining for the Chamber in 2020. The Annual Gala has been postponed until 2021. For registration information, visit https://www.walkerrocks.com/annual-golf-tournament.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Smith and Wesley and Friends will feature performances by Confederate Railroad and Robby Hopkins and Smith and Wesley at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County. Tickets are $25 at the gate, $20 in advance. VIP Reserved Seating $50 and VIP Meet and Greet with seating is $100 are available online. Tickets are available at Rick Worley and Son Inc. at 6413 U.S. Highway 41 and Parts City Auto Parts-Stapp Auto Parts at 7118 Nashville St., both in Ringgold, or online at Universe.com. For more information about the event, visit Smith Charitable Endowment on Facebook, SmithandWesley.com and 1079NashIcon.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at the LaFayette-Walker County Library on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All patients will be screened before the appointment for COVID-19 symptoms. Please bring a mask to wear during the appointment. Masks will be provided to anyone who doesn’t have one. The LaFayette-Walker County Library is located at 305 S. Duke Street in LaFayette. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center receives grant funds from Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to provide women with education about and access to breast health services. Partnerships with the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic workup is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Hospice of Chattanooga Foundation invites community members to participate in the first ever Miles for Memories virtual fundraiser from Oct. 5-31. Participants can register at hospiceofchattanooga.org/milesformemories. Miles for Memories, sponsored by First Horizon, McGriff Insurance Services, Sandler Training and HHM Wealth Advisors, celebrates the life and memory of those who have died. Participants are asked to share stories about loved ones they have lost. Registration costs vary. Participant package includes toolkit with downloadable race bib. The event is self-paced, and participants can choose whether they would like to walk, run, bike, hike, swim or a mixture of all. The location is decided by the participant who can be accompanied by family members, friends or even furry companions. Once participants have registered for Miles for Memories, they will create a personal challenge page to log their activity, as well as donations from supporters. Participants can make an account with Strava, a free app, and connect to various fitness devices and technology to easily keep track of distance. For information, to register or to donate online, contact Susan Day at 423-805-7119 or Susan_Day@HospiceofChattanooga.org or visit hospiceofchattanooga.org/milesformemories.
GENERAL
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ COVID-19 TESTING The Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) has changed the location and schedule of its free COVID-19 tests in Catoosa County from the Catoosa County Health Department at Benton Place to the Ringgold United Methodist Church at 7484 Nashville St. in Ringgold. GDPH nurses and staff will offer free COVID-19 tests at Ringgold United Methodist Church on Mondays and Tuesdays of each month and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. This new schedule will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 1. There will be no testing available on Saturday, Sept. 5, but testing will resume Labor Day, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 19. Anyone wishing to receive a free COVID-19 test at Ringgold United Methodist Church must enter from the Cleveland Street entrance. For more information, call 706-295-6704 or visit www.nwgapublichealth.org.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue services at 2 p.m. on Sundays online. The services may be viewed on Facebook Live or on Zoom. There are no activities in the building due to health concerns. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page to be viewed later: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Everyone is invited. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent from the website: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.