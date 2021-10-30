Thursday, Nov. 4
Volunteers are needed to raise and lower Veterans Day flags honoring deceased veterans of Catoosa County. Flags will go up Thursday, Nov. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. They will be taken down on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. Also, on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), bugler Steve Price will present a TAPS ceremony in front of Ringgold City Hall at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Questions should be directed to Pete Pedigo at 706-866-9089 or City Hall at 706-935-3061.
Friday, Nov. 5
An informal Celebration of Life for Jason Statts will be held Friday, Nov. 5, from 6-8 p.m. above the Crushed Tomato in LaFayette. His mother and brother will attend.
Saturday, Nov. 6
The Fort Oglethorpe Veterans and Citizens Council, the sponsoring organization of the first “Honoring Those Who Serve” parade and festival, is partnering with the Museum of Flight for the Saturday, Nov. 6, event in Fort Oglethorpe. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m., with a flyover of the museum’s T-28 Trojan vintage aircraft. A second flyover will be done later at the polo field to kick off the festival. The Museum of Flight will also bring its aviation and military memorabilia for display at the festival to Barnhardt Circle’s polo field. The all-day festival will have arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, military vehicles, classic cars, Kid’s Play zone and live music, ending with fireworks at dark. Six Pistols kicks off the music, followed by Josh Driver and Full Circle with The Beaters performing at 3:30 p.m. There’s free parking on the polo field and it’s free Museum Saturday at the 6th Cavalry Museum. To be in the parade, the application can be found at fortogov.org. The food or vendor booth application can be requested by e-mail to chris@6thcavalrymuseum.com or by calling festival organizer Amy Faulkner at 423-364-9656 or Sallye Beth Morris at 423-838-1054.
Sunday, Nov. 7
The 2021 Dino Richardson Memorial Toy Run benefiting the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love will be Sunday, Nov. 7. The run starts at the Ridgeland High School KSU at 2748 Happy Valley Road at 2 p.m. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or cash donations. All bikes/clubs. Participants ride at their own risk. The run is sponsored by the Walker County Stocking Full of Love.
Monday, Nov. 8
The Catoosa County Historical Society will meet Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church Museum. The speaker will be David Boyle, president of the Walker County Historical Society and professor of history at Dalton State College. He will speak on “Challenges in Historic Preservation: Money, People, and Politics” and will focus his program on Northwest Georgia. “We are fortunate to have Dr. Boyle as our speaker and look forward to hearing his program,” the Society said. “It is something we can all relate to. We would like to talk about the possibility of having a Christmas program this year, and serving food. We look forward to hearing from the membership and getting your ideas. All visitors are welcome, and we look forward to having you at our meetings.” The Old Stone Church Museum is located two miles south of Ringgold on U.S. Highway 41 at the intersection of Ga. Highway 2 (41 Catoosa Parkway). There will be a board meeting at 6 p.m. in the church.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week, Nov. 8-12, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the spring semester. During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the spring semester is Nov. 30. Classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 10. GNTC is available through its call center Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at 866-983-4682. For more information on applying for the spring semester, visit GNTC's main webpage and click “Apply Now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at 866-983-4682 or via email at admissions@gntc.edu.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
The Fifth Annual Walker County Veterans Appreciation Banquet that had been scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 9, has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled on a healthier date, which will be announced.
Chattanooga news anchor, radio host and author David Carroll will discuss his new book, "Hello, Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley," Tuesday, Nov. 9 at noon at the LaFayette-Walker County Library, 305 S. Duke St., LaFayette. Books will be available for signing. For more information, visit www.chrl.org. For more information about David Carroll, visit www.chattanoogaradiotv.com.
Thursday, Nov. 11
The public is invited on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, to hear bugler Steve Price present a TAPS ceremony in front of the Ringgold City Hall at 6 p.m.
Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain and part of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, is waiving the entrance fee on Thursday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day. In 1890, 18 years after Yellowstone National Park was established as the first in the world, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park was created. It took U.S. and Confederate veterans, all of whom fought in these battles, coming together to spearhead a movement to create the United States’ first national military park to preserve and commemorate these battlefields for those who fought and for those who lives were lost. Visit Point Park on this fee free day to indulge in the views and scenery of the Chattanooga Valley from 2,100 feet above, hike the natural and wildlife-abounding Lookout Mountain Battlefield 30-miles of trails, while learning the historical significance of this area during America’s Civil War in what became known as “The Battle Above the Clouds.” During the day, park rangers will provide programs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will also be available at the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions and provide information about the park and the Battles for Chattanooga. For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Downtown Chickamauga will host a family-friendly outdoor chili cookoff and street fair. Produced by the Gordon Lee Band Boosters and benefiting the Gordon Lee Marching Trojan Band, Chilimauga will include food, musical entertainment, a craft fair and chili cookoff. Chilimauga will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10 and covers chili tasting and voting. Advance admission may be purchased in advance online or at the event. Those who would like to enter their best red chili into the cookoff are encouraged to compete. All skill levels are welcome. The entry fee is $25. Prizes will be awarded for winners of People's Choice, Hottest Chili and Best Presentation Booth. Craft vendors and creative vendors are being accepted; however, food vendors and mass-produced commercial products are prohibited. Camden Smith, Zoe Ha, Bryanna Fuquea and Dallas Walker are scheduled to perform. Sponsorships are available for $100 each; logo and contact information of sponsors will be added to the website, event banners and voting ballot. For more information, go to chilimauga.com or fb.me/e/WNDsrqFp.
Camp New Dawn will hold a turkey shoot, silent auction, kid's activities, and chili lunch on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 245 S. Cedar Lane in Chickamauga. No entry fee. Pay as you go for activities. Everyone welcome. Contact Alan at 706-539-2235 for more details.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park invites kids (and inquisitive adults) to a special 30-minute Junior Ranger program where they will design their own American Indian rattles. This program will take place inside Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain. Meet the park ranger just inside the park entrance gate. There is a $10 per person entry fee for all adults, ages 16 and older, children, ages 15 and younger enter for free. For the Cherokee, music was instrumental in religious and ceremonial practices. Drums, bells, pipes and rattles were some of the physical instruments used during these ceremonies. During this program, potential Junior Rangers will construct a rattle reminiscent to those used by the Cherokee and other American Indian populations. All needed craft items will be provided by the park. For visitors who are unable to make the physical program, it will also be available on the park’s Facebook Page, YouTube Channel and the multimedia section of the park website. For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Join in “A Night of Gospel Music” on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonnade featuring Chris McDaniel, Jason Crabb and The Hullenders. Tickets are available online at catoosacolonnade.com, by calling 706-935-9000, or at the box office anytime before or the night of the concert. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. the night of the show. Prices are $20 per person in advance, $25 per person at the door and $12 per person for ages 12 and under. The Colonnade Center is on the Benton Place Campus at 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. For more information, email office@colonnadecenter.org or call 706-935-9000.
Thursday, Nov. 25
The Community-wide Thanksgiving Meal, hosted by community churches, is a free lunch that will be served on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church at 500 W. Main St., LaFayette. Due to COVID-19, meals will be carryout. Sign up at lafayettethanksgiving.com before Nov. 17. For more information, call the church office at 706-638-2732.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Boynton United Methodist Church invites the public to Christmas at the Farm, a free family-oriented community event. It will be held at Willow Tree Farm, 607 Post Oak Road in Ringgold, on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will include visits with Santa, storytelling, local musicians, hot dogs and beverages, and kids’ activities. For more information, call 706-866-2636.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library will host a holiday centerpiece workshop Thursday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Participants will make their own holiday centerpieces. Pre-registration is required; the cost is $35 per person. Register by calling the library at 706-638-2992 or message the LaFayette library on Facebook.
GENERAL
♦ MEETINGS The Rossville Downtown Development Authority general meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
♦ MEETINGS The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. Full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.