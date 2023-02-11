Saturday, Feb. 18

On Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special 45-minute ranger-led program exploring the events of Cherokee Removal and the subsequent arrival of the railroads in Southeastern Tennessee and Northwestern Georgia. This program will be conducted on Moccasin Bend, at 10 Hamm Road, Chattanooga. There is a parking lot located at this site. Cherokee Removal is one of the nation’s most controversial subjects. Many question how, why, and when did this happen? In short, money motivated this horrible chapter in our nation’s history. Please join us as we explore this fascinating topic. For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In