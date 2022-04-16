Wednesday, April 20
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a non-profit organization that supports the communities of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties with volunteer advocacy. CASA volunteers serve in the best interest of abused and neglected children in foster care. Becoming a CASA advocate requirements: 21yrs +, clean background check, completed application/reference check, completion of up to 34 hours of on-boarding training and a commitment of 18 months. Are you willing to speak up for children from broken places? CASA volunteers are specially trained people from all walks of life and are appointed to a case by the juvenile circuit court judge. During the month of April for Child Abuse Awareness Month, Lookout Mountain CASA is offering drop-in on-board training regardless of completed application status. If you are interested, the training is in person at 901 North Main Street, Lafayette, Ga., on some Mondays and Tuesdays, Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. This drop-in training is only for the month of April. The need for volunteers is continuous. To schedule a training or for questions, contact kellyelulmcasa@gmail.com or lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com, or call 423-402-0843.
Catoosa County Library’s board of trustees will hold its regular quarterly meeting Wednesday, April 20, at 3 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. The library is located at 108 Catoosa Circle, Benton Place Campus, Ringgold.
The Chickamauga Public Library board of trustees will meet on Wednesday, April 20, at 4:30 p.m. at the Chickamauga Public Library Jewell Meeting Room. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Thursday, April 21
The Catoosa County Democratic Party will hold its April monthly meeting on Thursday, April 21, at the Graysville voting precinct. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. All Democrats are encouraged to attend as the party makes plans for this election season. For more information, go to www.catoosadems.org or call 423-488-2568.
The Dade County Public Library board of trustees will meet on Thursday, April 21, at 5 p.m. at the Dade County Public Library. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Saturday, April 23
Protect your family from rabies. Bring your dog and cat to a Walker County Rabies Clinic and have it vaccinated. Cost: $15.00 (cash only). Saturday, April 23: 1:00-2:30 p.m.; Gilbert Elementary; 3:00-4:30 p.m., Chattanooga Valley Elementary; 5:00-6:00 p.m., Rossville Elementary. Sponsored by Walker County Extension/4-H and Cornerstone Veterinarian Services.
Sunday, April 24
The April 2022 Walker County Historical Society meeting will be held Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m. at the Marsh House in LaFayette. The program will be “General John Brown Gordon, Walker County’s Most Famous Son.” General Gordon attended the Chattooga Academy in LaFayette and later became a U.S. senator and governor of Georgia. Connie Forester, who has done considerable research on Gordon, will present the program. The public is invited. Membership is $12 per year, mailed to 305 South Duke St., LaFayette, GA 30728.
Monday, April 25
The LaFayette-Walker County Public Library board of trustees will meet on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m. in the Bible-Wardlaw Meeting Room of the LaFayette-Walker County Library. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Tuesday, April 26
The Rossville Public Library board of trustees will meet on Tuesday, April 26, at 4:30 p.m. in the Bowers Meeting Room of the Rossville Public Library. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Wednesday, April 27
Volunteers are needed to speak up for children from broken places. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers are specially trained people from all walks of life, who advocate for the well-being of Georgia's children that have suffered abuse and neglect. CASAs are appointed to a case by the Juvenile Circuit Court judge to speak in a child's best interest in their foster care case. Lookout Mountain CASA will begin training new volunteers monthly Monday through Thursday. For more information and to obtain a volunteer application call 423-402-0843 or email lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com.
Thursday, April 28
The Cherokee Regional Library board of trustees will meet on Thursday, April 28, at 5 p.m. at the Dade County Public Library. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Saturday, April 30
Cedartown resident Harold Campbell, author of the newly published book, “Crazy People Like Us: Love & Loss on the Other Side of the World,” about his five years teaching English in Russia and five months in India, will host a book-signing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Park Place Restaurant at 2891 LaFayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe.
Saturday, May 7
The Marsh House Museum in LaFayette will hold a Mother’s Day Tea and Tour on Saturday, May 7, from 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for two people and by reservation only. The tea will include a show of vintage dresses and costumes curated by Tina Brewer Barberee using the inventory of costumes from the Marsh House closets. Mothers and daughters are invited to come see how they would have dressed in the 1800s and how to put together an outfit for a lady of the time. Tea and cookies will be served. There will be tour groups every half hour, limited to 6 guests. To make reservations, call 706-764-2801 or message at www.facebook.com/TheMarshHouseOfLaFayette. Spaces are limited.
Saturday, May 21
Protect your family from rabies. Bring your dog and cat to a Walker County Rabies Clinic and have it vaccinated. Cost: $15.00 (cash only). Saturday, May 21: 1:00-2:30 p.m., Gordon Lee High School; 3:00-4:00 p.m., Naomi Elementary; 4:30-5:30 p.m., Rock Spring Elementary. Sponsored by Walker County Extension/4-H and Cornerstone Veterinarian Services.
GENERAL
Free COVID-19 testing in Catoosa County is offered at CHI Memorial Hospital (former Women’s Center), 100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing is no longer offered at The Colonnade.
Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. The opiate epidemic is an ongoing issue that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Fentanyl is being laced in drugs, including marijuana, in order to get the consumer addicted and returning to the supplier for more. Pills are being sold as if they are produced by a legal manufacturer when they are in fact pressed Fentanyl pills. People are overdosing and dying due to the intense potency of Fentanyl. It is important to seek help before it’s too late and you buy and consume a lethal dose of Fentanyl. If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We can help you get your life back on track and learn to live a drug-free life. To learn more about the growing opiate epidemic, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-fentanyl-is-accelerating-the-opioid-epidemic.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals: 1- 800-431-1754.
The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church's Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. The full reopening will be announced at a later date.
Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.