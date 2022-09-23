Thursday, Sept. 29

The Cherokee Regional Library board of trustees will have a called meeting to approve cost-of-living adjustments and the amended 2023 budget. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. at the Chickamauga Public Library.

