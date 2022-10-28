Friday, Nov. 4

Volunteers are needed to raise and lower Veterans Day flags honoring the deceased veterans of Catoosa County. This fall almost 2,000 flags and crosses will be raised throughout the city of Ringgold. Flags will go up on Friday, Nov. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. Flags will be taken down on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. Also, on Veterans Day (Friday, Nov. 11), bugler Steve Price will present a taps ceremony in front of Ringgold City Hall at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Questions should be directed to Pete Pedigo at 706-866-9089 or City Hall at 706-935-3061.

