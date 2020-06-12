Tuesday, June 23
The deadline for Catoosa County businesses and non-profit organizations that were impacted by the Easter severe weather outbreak to apply for low-interest disaster relief loans for physical property damage is June 23. Applications for economic injury relief must be submitted by Jan. 25, 2021. The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering this financial relief to Catoosa County since it is listed as a contiguous county in the Tennessee 16429 disaster declaration. Any small business, non-profit organization, or small agricultural cooperative that was impacted by the April 12-13 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding, are eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). Businesses can apply if they have suffered physical damage and/or financial damage for reasons such as employees not able to get to work. Highlights of the EIDL program include: 3.75% interest rates for small businesses, 2.75% for non-profits; terms for up to 30 years; first payments begin five months from date of loan closing; no collateral required on loans of $25,000 or less; no closing costs, no pre-payment penalties. People can apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/, and view the application before applying at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/PaperForms. For virtual assistance with EIDL applications, call between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time either 571-522-1925, 571-422-6016 or 404-909-1535. Assistance by e-mail is available at FOCE-Help@sba.gov.
Wednesday, June 24
CHI Memorial’s mobile lung CT coach will be at Primary Healthcare Center’s Rossville Clinic at Fairview on Wednesday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinic is located at 205 Jenkins Road. All patients will wear a mask and are asked to bring their own if they have one. A mask will be provided if a patient does not already have one. Lung cancer screening is a test to look for signs of lung cancer in otherwise healthy people. The low-dose CT scan shows a 3-D image of your lungs that is clearer and more detailed than regular X-rays, allowing doctors to diagnose lung cancer at its earliest stage, before there are any symptoms. This is when lung cancer is most curable. The whole process takes less than ten minutes and there is no need to do anything special to prepare for the screening. The low-dose CT lung cancer scan has been shown to improve survival by 20 percent according to The National Lung Screening Trial (NLST) by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Factors that put you at high risk of developing lung cancer include: age 50 or greater; smoking history; family history of cancer; exposure to cancer-causing agents (asbestos, diesel fumes, Radon, coal smoke, soot, etc.) Private insurance companies cover lung cancer screening for high-risk individuals. Medicare and Medicaid also cover lung cancer screening. Grant funds are available for eligible uninsured and under-insured people to have the low-dose lung CT screening. If you feel you are at risk, call us at 423.495.LUNG (5864) to discuss if a lung screening is right for you, or to schedule an appointment.
Thursday, June 25
The graduation ceremony for Ridgeland High School’s Class of 2020 will be held Thursday, June 25, at Painter and Bower’s Field at 8 a.m.
Friday, June 26
The graduation ceremony for LaFayette High School’s Class of 2020 will be held Friday, June 26, at 8 a.m. at Jack King Stadium based on guidance from the Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control.
Saturday, June 27
American Legion Post 339 LaFayette Golf Tournament: Saturday, June 27, is the date to gather your clubs and your friends and meet at the LaFayette Golf Course. Post 339 will host the tournament which will start at 8 a.m. with a putting contest. Other contests and prizes include a long drive contest with a new driver as the prize, closest to the hole contest with prize to be determined, and a hole in one contest with a new car as the prize. Lunch will be provided and a “goodie bag” will be given to each player. The format for the tournament is Four Man Best Ball. Entry fee is $70 per player. For more information contact Alan Kubik at 423-903-8038, Chauncey Fowler at 423-242-5424 or the Golf Course. All money raised by this tournament will assist in veterans assisting other veterans.
Sunday, June 28
The Georgia Regional Mustang will be cruising to the 6th Cavalry Museum and other local attractions on Sunday, June 28. The cruise is free and open to anyone with a Mustang. Starting at 9 a.m. in Cartersville, participants will be given a map to Cloudland, Lookout Mountain, the 6th Cavalry Museum, and Chickamauga Battlefield. Participants can bring a picnic or get take-out at any number of restaurants in Fort Oglethorpe to eat in air-conditioned comfort at the 6th Cavalry Museum at noon. For those interested in joining the cruise, more information is available on the Club’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/ GeorgiaRegionalMustangClub. Visitors are welcome to admire the Mustangs at the museum and tour the exhibits and see the restoration progress on the M47 Patton Tank during special museum hours between noon and 3 p.m. Admission to the museum is $5 for adults, $3 for students.
Monday, June 29
Camp New Dawn is offering four weeks of camp starting June 29. Running from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each week, camp will include special activities such as hiking, creek walking, fishing, archery, bb/marksmanship, animal care, gardening, shelter building, fire building, team building, swimming and water activities. Other traditional camp fun and a daily worship session/devotion, a free water bottle and camp store will also be offered. Campers should be 6-13 years old, and there will be volunteer opportunities for high schoolers. Camper and staff safety is of utmost concern; all guidelines issued by the state concerning COVID-19 will be in place. Visit www.campnewdawnga.org or call 706-539-2235 for registration or other details. Space is limited. The facility is at 245 S. Cedar Lane, Chickamauga.
Friday, July 3
American Legion Post 339 will host its third annual BBQ Rib Cookout just in time for the holidays. Each rack of ribs is $40 and may be picked up can be either at noon or at 4 p.m. the same afternoon at Teems &Teems Realty, 1520 N. Main Street, LaFayette. The past two years the tickets sold out well in advance so order yours today by contacting Chauncey Fowler at 423-242-5424 or Jack Spangler at 423-300-5558. All money raised by this Cookout will assist in veterans assisting other veterans.
Friday, July 24
The graduation ceremony for Gordon Lee High School's Class of 2020 will be Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. at the Billy Neil Ellis Stadium.
Thursday, July 30
Heritage High School's graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, July 30, at 8 p.m. at Jeff Sims Field at Heritage Stadium.
Friday, July 31
Lakeveiw-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s graduation ceremony will be held Friday, July 31, at 8:20 p.m. at LFO’s Tommy Cash Stadium.
Ringgold High School’s graduation ceremony will be held Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m. at RHS’s Don Patterson Stadium.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County and Team King Realtors are hosting the North Georgia Bridal Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, Ga. Brides can enjoy a fun day of shopping, getting ideas and getting the right team together to create a special day. Vendors are needed — bakers, caterers, photographers, videographers, lighting, calligraphy, stationery, transportation, lodging, jewelry and gifts, florists, fashion, beauty, event planners, entertainment, rentals, venues, and travel and are required to give a donation to Habitat Catoosa and items for loot bags. Admission is free. For more information, e-mail gingerkingyourrealtor@gmail.com. Make donations at https://catoosahabitat.org.
GENERAL
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue services at 2 p.m. on Sundays online, at least until July. The services may be viewed on Facebook Live or on Zoom. There are no activities in the building due to health concerns. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page to be viewed later: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Everyone is invited. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent from the website: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed.
♦ COOKBOOK Desserts, salads, and more! Perfect recipes for your summer picnics. Lyerly United Methodist has its “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for just $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island, in Lyerly, or by sending $10 (plus $3 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, PO Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, and a church cookbook will be mailed to you. If you have any questions please feel free to call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ PRAYER LINE LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., has established a prayer line for the community. The LPC Prayer Line (706-383-3922) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those who call may leave their concerns anonymously or request a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian prayer team return their call.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ COMMUNITY A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
♦ MEETINGS Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Cathy Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ MEETINGS A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
♦ MEETINGS Kids 4 Christ , a non-profit children’s ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ MEETINGS The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.