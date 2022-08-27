Saturday, Sept. 3
The Tri-State Military Vehicle Club’s annual vehicle show and swap meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge, Tenn. The show is free to attend, with military vehicles from WWII to modern day on display, and club members on hand to show off their prized vehicles and displays. The public is invited to rent a space at the swap meet to sell or trade military items and vehicle parts. No yard sale items allowed. The cost is $25 and can be paid the day of by cash or check. Questions can be directed to club president Louis Varnell at 423-240-6631, Tony DiMaiolo at 901-240-7955 or Berlin Seaborn at 423-593-1476 or online at www.seaborn123@bellsouth.net. Visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Tri-State-Military-Vehicle-Club.
Thursday, Sept. 15
The Catoosa County Democratic Party will hold a caucus meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, to elect county committee members. The caucus will be held at the Graysville voting precinct and will start at 6:30 p.m. The election will be held by post (county commission district) and you must reside in the district. There will be two committee members elected from each county commission district. For more information contact the Democratic Party at catoosadems@gmail.com.
Saturday, Sept. 17
The annual Walker County Ag Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center at 10052 US Highway 27 in Rock Spring. Organizers invite the community to celebrate local agricultural heritage by showcasing their best exhibits in the blue ribbon contests. Many categories are available for both Walker County adults and youth, including the traditional baking, canning, quilting and fruits and vegetables. New this year to usher in the fall season is a scarecrow contest. Interested competitors can find complete contest rules and categories in the Ag Festival rule books available at the Walker County Extension Office at 102 East Napier St. in LaFayette or online at www.walkercountyagfestival.com.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will host the Blue & Gray BBQ Contest, Festival, and Quilt Show on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Gordon-Lee Mansion in Chickamauga. BBQ teams will be competing for cash prizes, vendors will be selling items, re-enactors will conduct living-history demonstrations including an hourly cannon firing, and heirloom quilts will be on display in the Mansion chapel. Self-guided tours of the mansion will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $5 for adults and $1 for children. Call 423-488-0861 for more information.
From Saturday, Sept. 17, through Tuesday, Sept. 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as they commemorate the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also be a special Jr. Ranger activity booklet that can be picked up inside the visitor center. Participants will receive a special Jr. Ranger badge by bringing the completed booklet back to the visitor center. Beginning Sept. 18, 1863, Union and Confederate forces clashed along the banks of West Chickamauga Creek. At stake was the transportation hub of Chattanooga, and with it, the fortunes of the fledgling Confederacy and the future of the United States and its citizens. For three days the armies struggled through the woods and fields, leaving behind the broken dreams and lives of thousands of young men cut down in the prime of life. Despite the Confederate victory at Chickamauga, the US Army regrouped in Chattanooga, where a victory there marked the “Death Knell of the Confederacy.” A complete program schedule, including times and descriptions, is available at the following web address: https://www.nps.gov/chch/chickamauga159.htm.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The fifth annual Smith and Wesley and Friends Benefit Concert presented by the Smith Charitable Endowment is Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater at Benton Place, 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. The concert will feature a special Songwriters Night highlighting hit-makers, benefiting several Catoosa County charities that improve literacy, uplift community youth programs, encourage youth athletics while also enhancing the arts. Concert tickets are available for a suggested donation of $10. Special sponsor seating is available. For more information visit SmithandWesley.com and click on Smith and Wesley and Friends tab. Like the Smith Charitable Endowment on Facebook.
The 52nd annual Show and Sell Arts and Crafts Fair will be held at Rock Spring United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Features include breakfast biscuits, homemade baked goods, arts and crafts vendors, a tractor show, live music, food vendors, and a kid's zone with inflatables. In addition to a quilt display in the church sanctuary, a raffle drawing for a handmade quilt will be held at 4 p.m. Free parking and admission. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road in Rock Spring, Ga.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Dry Creek Baptist Church of LaFayette is having homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
GENERAL
The NWGA Baptist Food Pantry is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon at Second Baptist Church, 500 West Main Street, LaFayette.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the mansion for tours each Saturday until Labor Day. The Mansion will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Friends 501c3 group to improve and enhance the mansion. For more information, visit www.friendsofthegordonleemansion.org or call 423-488-0861.
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold is held each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Market Pavilion at 96 Depot Street. Rabbit Valley started last year and had a very successful first season. Market Manager Samantha Leslie said,” We are running a 22-week market this year and will also host six special evening events, plus a two-day music festival. Ringgold is a wonderful community and the response to our market and events has been incredible.” The market will run each Saturday through October.
The local board of EFSP (Emergency Food Shelter Program) of Walker County consists of nonprofit agencies within Walker County that work toward assisting Individuals and Families With Children with Food, Shelter, Household Assistance, Counseling, and much more. EFSP of Walker County is part of the national board of EFSP in Virginia. Any agency within Walker County desiring to be a part of the local board to receive federal funds please contact Tanya Nave at 423-903-9779 or Denise Jackson at 404-234-7211.
Free COVID-19 testing in Catoosa County is offered at CHI Memorial Hospital (former Women’s Center), 100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing is no longer offered at The Colonnade.
Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. The opiate epidemic is an ongoing issue that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Fentanyl is being laced in drugs, including marijuana, in order to get the consumer addicted and returning to the supplier for more. Pills are being sold as if they are produced by a legal manufacturer when they are in fact pressed Fentanyl pills. People are overdosing and dying due to the intense potency of Fentanyl. It is important to seek help before it’s too late and you buy and consume a lethal dose of Fentanyl. If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We can help you get your life back on track and learn to live a drug-free life. To learn more about the growing opiate epidemic, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-fentanyl-is-accelerating-the-opioid-epidemic.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals: 1- 800-431-1754.
The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.