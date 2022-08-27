Saturday, Sept. 3

The Tri-State Military Vehicle Club’s annual vehicle show and swap meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge, Tenn. The show is free to attend, with military vehicles from WWII to modern day on display, and club members on hand to show off their prized vehicles and displays. The public is invited to rent a space at the swap meet to sell or trade military items and vehicle parts. No yard sale items allowed. The cost is $25 and can be paid the day of by cash or check. Questions can be directed to club president Louis Varnell at 423-240-6631, Tony DiMaiolo at 901-240-7955 or Berlin Seaborn at 423-593-1476 or online at www.seaborn123@bellsouth.net. Visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Tri-State-Military-Vehicle-Club.

