Saturday, May 6

The public is invited to the City of Fort Oglethorpe's Military Appreciation Month celebration at Honor Park on Cleburne Street on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. This year’s speaker will be Maj. Gen. James H. Adams III, who received his bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1990 and earned his master’s degree from the National Defense University in 2010. In 2022 he was promoted to serve as deputy director, Requirements and Capability Development, J-8, Joint Staff. This year’s civilian servant honorees will be the fire department. The Scottish Highlanders Pipes and Drums will perform and an art auction to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center will also be held. For more information contact Fort Oglethorpe City Council member Paula Stinnett at paulagstinnett@hotmail.com.

