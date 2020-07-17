Wednesday, July 22
The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session Thursday, July 22, beginning at 9 a.m. in the public meeting room of the Catoosa County Administration Building, 800 Lafayette St., Ringgold. The purpose of the work session is for the Board of Commissioners to receive information and discuss the 2020-21 budget. No action will be taken on any item or matter in the work session and public comments will not be received.
The Chickamauga Public Library Board of Trustees will meet virtually on Wednesday, July 22, at 4:30 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Thursday, July 23
Walker County Democrats will not meet on the third Thursday usual meeting. Instead, there will be a Zoom meeting on Thursday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. with our newly assigned staff support person, Marco Sanchez, from the Georgia Democratic Party, who will offer volunteer opportunities. Regular attenders will receive the invitation to the meeting on Zoom by email. Anyone else interested in attending may send a request with an email address through a message on the Walker Democrats Facebook page. For more information, contact David Boyle, 706-764-2801.
Friday, July 24
The graduation ceremony for Gordon Lee High School‘s Class of 2020 will be Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. at the Billy Neil Ellis Stadium.
Monday, July 27
The LaFayette-Walker County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet virtually on Monday, July 27, at 4 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Tuesday, July 28
The Rossville Public Library Board of Trustees will meet virtually on Tuesday, July 28, at 5 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Thursday, July 30
The Cherokee Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, July 30, at 4 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Heritage High School’s graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, July 30, at 8 p.m. at Jeff Sims Field at Heritage Stadium.
The graduation ceremony for Ridgeland High School will be held Thursday, July 30, at Bowers and Painter Field at 8 p.m. Check the Walker County School System’s website at www.walkerschools.org and on the Walker County School’s Facebook page for updates.
Friday, July 31
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s graduation ceremony will be held Friday, July 31, at 8:20 p.m. at LFO’s Tommy Cash Stadium.
Ringgold High School’s graduation ceremony will be held Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m. at RHS’s Don Patterson Stadium.
The graduation ceremony for LaFayette High School will be held Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m. on the school’s football field. Check the Walker County School System’s website at www.walkerschools.org and on the Walker County School’s Facebook page for updates.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Meet and hear from runoff candidates at a Make America Great Again! Trump Rally Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 U.S. Highway 27 Rock Spring. Admission is free. Cookies and lemonade will be served. Bring your own lawn chair.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County and Team King Realtors are hosting the North Georgia Bridal Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, Ga. Brides can enjoy a fun day of shopping, getting ideas and getting the right team together to create a special day. Vendors are needed — bakers, caterers, photographers, videographers, lighting, calligraphy, stationery, transportation, lodging, jewelry and gifts, florists, fashion, beauty, event planners, entertainment, rentals, venues, and travel and are required to give a donation to Habitat Catoosa and items for loot bags. Admission is free. For more information, email gingerkingyourrealtor@gmail.com. Make donations at https://catoosahabitat.org.
GENERAL
♦ FUNDRAISER The Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library are selling raffle tickets for this year’s fundraiser. Tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased during library hours. Cash and checks are accepted. There are only 500 tickets available. The drawing will be held on Sept. 1 at noon at the library on Facebook Live. Participants do not have to be present to win. The winner takes home a $500 prize. For more information contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue services at 2 p.m. on Sundays online, at least until July. The services may be viewed on Facebook Live or on Zoom. There are no activities in the building due to health concerns. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page to be viewed later: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Everyone is invited. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent from the website: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Cathy Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ MEETINGS The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.