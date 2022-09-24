Saturday, Oct. 1

Walker County Democrats and neighboring counties will host a Civic Engagement Rally on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center at 10052 US Highway 27 in Rock Spring. The event will offer a barbecue plate, music, inspirational speaker Kathleen Minor of Dalton, and appearances by candidates. The public is invited. Tickets can be purchased on Walker County Democrats’ Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/walkercogadems).

