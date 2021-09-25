Saturday, Oct. 2
Rabbit Valley Farmers Market, in partnership with Farm to Fork restaurant, will host Ringgold’s first-ever Oktoberfest celebration. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, from 6-9 p.m. at the Market Pavilion at 96 Depot Street in Ringgold. Local food vendors will be selling traditional foods such as brats and Bavarian-style pretzels, and there will also be hamburgers, kettle corn and lemonade. Farm to Fork will be selling beer from the Ironmonger Brewing Co., and traditional-style beer mugs will be available for sale at the event. Traditional Oktoberfest attire will be worn by event coordinators, and festival-goers are encouraged to dress up for the occasion as well. There will be a costume contest at 8 p.m. and Hometown Promotions will play traditional music throughout the festivities. The city of Ringgold has provided picnic tables and other seating arrangements for this event, but festival-goers are more than welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at noon. The topic is “Pediatric Therapies: The Importance of Seeing a Pediatric Trained Therapist.” Presenters will include Megan Swartout, occupational therapist; Lynn Sams, speech therapist; and Ashley Lantz, physical therapist. Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live streaming information. For more information, call 706-226-8900.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 will sponsor a chili supper on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6-8 p.m. It will be held at the Active Living Center at 414 W. 14th St., Chickamauga. The meal includes chili, cornbread or crackers, various toppings, a dessert and drink. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 10. You may dine in or take out or request curbside service. For more information contact Leon Ellis at 423-883-5853.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Walker County Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) will host a free Steps for Hope event to raise awareness and share resources for mental health and suicide awareness Saturday, Oct. 9, at the DFCS parking lot at 10056 N. Highway 27, Rock Spring. Activities will include vendor tables, a fun run/walk, guest speaker, games and food. The vendor fair will start at 9 a.m., and the fun run/walk will be kicked off with a guest speaker at 10 a.m. Organizers hope to offer mental health and suicide prevention/awareness resources and support to everyone in Walker County and the surrounding area.
Thursday, Oct. 14
The Fourth Annual Jayhawk Music and Arts Festival will be Oct. 14-17 on the grounds of the Pigeon Mountain Grill in Chickamauga. The festival raises funds for Children's Advocacy Center of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. The festival will feature regional artists, craftsmen, and national and regional performing artists. Saturday's entertainment will include Tommy Womack, Jason Ringenberg of Jason and the Scorchers, Mic Harrison of the V-Roys, Uncle Lightnin', Lars Nagle of the El Caminos, Tom Cheshire, Sweet Georgia Brown, Scarlet Love Conspiracy and The Ex-Laws on the main stage. Singer-songwriters will be in the restaurant and will perform Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Vending/info booth slots are available for $25 for both Saturday and Sunday. Food vending is limited because the restaurant is the primary food vendor. For more information, email jayhawkfest@gmail.com.
Monday, Oct. 18
The Obedience Club of Chattanooga's next session of Obedience, Rally Obedience, Agility, and Canine Good Citizen classes for puppies and dogs will begin on Monday, Oct. 18. Sign up online or come to open house at 1:30 p.m. to register on Sunday, Oct. 17, and orientation for classes from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Bring your dog's current shot records, including Bordetella. Please, no dogs at registration/orientation unless you plan to take the Canine Good Citizen Test and/or Trick Dog Test, which each cost $15. Immediately after orientation there will be demonstrations of obedience, rally obedience, and beginner agility on the agility field, as well as the Canine Good Citizen Test and Trick Dog Test. Don't forget to bring current shot records, including Bordetella and $15 for each test. To sign up for classes or for more information about classes, visit the club’s website at occclub.org or call 423-463-0288.
Saturday, Nov. 6
A new day-long event is being held in Fort Oglethorpe on Saturday, Nov. 6, beginning with a 10:30 a.m. parade honoring U.S. military personnel and veterans, firefighters, police officers and other first responders, as well as those from the medical and other service fields. The festivities move to historic Barnhardt Circle's polo field for food and craft vendors, a car show, and military vehicle displays and exhibits and kid's play zone. Live music will be heard throughout the day, with The Beaters taking center stage at 4 p.m. followed by fireworks at dark. 2021 marks the first year for the parade and festival, sponsored and planned by Fort Oglethorpe Veteran and Citizen Council and the city of Fort Oglethorpe. Parade and vendor applications and additional information can be found at https://fortogov.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Parade-and-Vendor-Info-2021.pdf.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
The Fifth Annual Walker County Veterans Appreciation Banquet will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 N. Highway 27, Rock Spring, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the event occurring from 6-8 p.m. The nonpartisan event to honor Walker County's veterans will include food, fun, music, door prizes and thanks for all veterans, their families and friends. There will be guest speakers and special guests, Rolling Thunder. Meals will be provided by Lucky Eye Q barbecue. Organizers encourage everyone to invite veterans from their neighborhood, church, work and other organizations. Uniforms not required, and there is no age limit. Veterans and active-duty military personnel feast free. Admission for non-veterans, which includes meal, is $15. Sponsor a veteran for $15 or a table for eight for $120. Call or text 423-421-1081 to register, sponsor, donate a door prize and include your business advertisement in a goody bag or for more information. All attendees must pre-register.
GENERAL
♦ FARMERS MARKET Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold is open every Saturday through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ringgold Market Pavilion. The market has vendors, food trucks, crafts for kids and more, with live music the last Saturday of each month. The market was started and is managed by local farm owner Samantha Martin, who lives in Ringgold with her husband and children and is an advocate for shopping local and supporting Ringgold’s small businesses, which was one of the reasons she wanted to start the farmer’s market. “The mission of the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market," Martin said, “is to promote the exchange of fresh, high-quality local food and agricultural products between agricultural producers in Catoosa County (and its surrounding region), its residents, and visitors for the purpose of supporting local growers, providing quality products to consumers and supporting sustainable agriculture and downtown revitalization.” “Whether you are looking for locally grown vegetable, beef or poultry products, the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market will offer a unique connection between local families to area farmers,” said Randall Franks, Ringgold Downtown Development Authority chairman. “Through the special programs for children, monthly entertainment, and special participants each and every Saturday, taking a trip to town on those mornings will become a must for every Catoosan. The DDA and Main Street are proud to partner in this effort which will increase our downtown visitors to benefit all our merchants and eateries.”
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. Full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact Greg Bentley by email at gbentley61@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.