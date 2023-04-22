Thursday, April 27

"My Voice Matters: A Walk to End Sexual Violence" will be held Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. at Gilbert-Stephenson Park (large pavilion behind pool) on Van Cleve Street in Fort Oglethorpe in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Ticket purchases will include a one-mile walk, a self-defense presentation, a guest speaker, a butterfly release, and an event T-shirt. Tickets are $25 and available at http://bit.ly/3TSBKQS.

