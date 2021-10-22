Wednesday, Oct. 27
Free walk-in flu and COVID-19 shots will be offered in Rossville. The Walker County Health Department will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to noon p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Rossville Athletic Center gym at 301 Williams St. in Rossville. Walker Transit will provide transportation to residents of Walker County to and from the vaccination clinic. Transportation can be arranged by calling 706-375-0387 before Oct. 27. Those unable to attend the vaccination clinic in Rossville can drop by the Walker County Health Department in LaFayette. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are regularly available on a walk-in basis during business hours, Monday through Friday. The Walker County Health Department is located at 603 E. Villanow St. in LaFayette. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu vaccination for everyone six months and older.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute in Dalton will host “Life and Livestock,” a 4-H event featuring Dr. Temple Grandin, autism activist and world-famous American scientist and animal behaviorist. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway (formerly 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road) from 7-9 p.m. Grandin will present a one-hour session and then sign books. Tickets are $10 each. The event is intended for middle and high school students in 4-H, FFA or other agricultural groups, but is open to other interested individuals as well. Please register at HamiltonHealth.com/livestock. Those who have questions may contact Lindsey Coker at lcoker@hhcs.org or 706-226-8913.
Local artist/instructor Kati Schmidt brings fall colors to life with “Birch Trees” for the Painting for a Purpose class Thursday, Oct. 28. The 16x20-inch canvas, paint and supplies are provided, with guests learning painting techniques, how to mix colors and receive individualized instruction so each guest finishes their painting that night. Door prizes, music and camaraderie add to the fun. The cost is $45 and includes appetizers, canvas, painting supplies and instruction. Food is served at 5:30 pm, the class begins at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring the adult beverage of their choice and an apron or old shirt to protect their clothes. Those interested in participating in Painting for a Purpose can register online at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org/events/painting-for-a-purpose-birch-trees. COVID precautions as mandated by the state of Georgia will be followed. Attendance is limited to 20 painters. For more information about the museum or Painting for a Purpose, call the museum at 706-861-2860 or visit the museum’s website at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org.
LaFayette’s Scare on the Square will be Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5:30-7 p.m. If delayed due to rain, the event will take place on Friday, Oct. 29. The smoke-free event is a safe place for children to trick or treat at downtown businesses. Participants are urged to dress in their best costume for this free Halloween event. Vendors can sign up at www.mycityoflafayettega.org/CurrentEvents.
The Cherokee Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m. at the Rossville Public Library. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will host Life and Livestock, a 4-H event featuring Dr. Temple Grandin, autism activist and world-famous American scientist and animal behaviorist, on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway (formerly 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road) from 7-9 p.m. Grandin will present a one-hour session and then sign books. Tickets are $10 each. The event is intended for middle and high school students in 4-H, FFA or other agricultural groups, but is open to other interested individuals as well. Register at HamiltonHealth.com/livestock. Those who have questions may contact Lindsey Coker at lcoker@hhcs.org or 706-226-8913.
Armuchee Valley Community Center, 11471 Highway 136, LaFayette (Villanow area), will host trunk or treat Friday, Oct. 29, from 6-7 p.m. Event will be inside if inclement weather.
Friday, Oct. 29
Ringgold's Haunted Depot, ghost tours and hayrides continue Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30, from 7-11 p.m. at the city’s historic depot, 155 Depot St. Tickets: Haunted Depot, $15; ghost tour, $7; hayride, $3; combo (all three), $20. Also, live music each night. For more information: www.nothinlikeringgold.com.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Hitachi Astemo at 216 Thacker Drive, Rock Spring, will host a drive-thru trunk or treat Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4-6 p.m. Treats will be candy, popcorn and goody bags.
Rock Spring United Methodist Church will host a trunk or treat Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. There will be a costume contest, trunk decorating contest, face painting, games, candy and food. The public is invited vote on their favorite trunk and participate in games.
The Back the Blue Jeep/Truck Toy Drive will be Saturday, Oct. 30. Lineup starts at 10 a.m. at LaFayette High School. Fly Blue Line and U.S. flags to show support for men and women in law enforcement. $20 donations benefit the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love of Walker County.
Monday, Nov. 1
The Catoosa County Board of Education will hold a called board meeting on Monday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. to discuss personnel.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at noon. The topic is “Preparing for Your Child’s Medical and Therapy Appointments.” Presenters will include Emily Brandt, MD; Jessica Truelove, RN; and Laurie McGee, PT, DPT. Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live streaming information. For more information, call 706-226-8900.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Volunteers are needed to raise and lower Veterans Day flags honoring deceased veterans of Catoosa County. Flags will go up Thursday, Nov. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. They will be taken down on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. Also, on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), bugler Steve Price will present a TAPS ceremony in front of Ringgold City Hall at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Questions should be directed to Pete Pedigo at 706-866-9089 or City Hall at 706-935-3061.
Saturday, Nov. 6
The Fort Oglethorpe Veterans and Citizens Council, the sponsoring organization of the first “Honoring Those Who Serve” parade and festival, is partnering with the Museum of Flight for the Saturday, Nov. 6, event in Fort Oglethorpe. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m., with a flyover of the museum’s T-28 Trojan vintage aircraft. A second flyover will be done later at the polo field to kick off the festival. The Museum of Flight will also bring its aviation and military memorabilia for display at the festival to Barnhardt Circle’s polo field. The all-day festival will have arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, military vehicles, classic cars, Kid’s Play zone and live music, ending with fireworks at dark. Six Pistols kicks off the music, followed by Josh Driver and Full Circle with The Beaters performing at 3:30 p.m. There’s free parking on the polo field and it’s free Museum Saturday at the 6th Cavalry Museum. To be in the parade, the application can be found at fortogov.org. The food or vendor booth application can be requested by e-mail to chris@6thcavalrymuseum.com or by calling festival organizer Amy Faulkner at 423-364-9656 or Sallye Beth Morris at 423-838-1054.
Sunday, Nov. 7
The 2021 Dino Richardson Memorial Toy Run benefiting the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love will be Sunday, Nov. 7. The run starts at the Ridgeland High School KSU at 2748 Happy Valley Road at 2 p.m. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or cash donations. All bikes/clubs. Participants ride at their own risk. The run is sponsored by the Walker County Stocking Full of Love.
Monday, Nov. 8
Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week, Nov. 8-12, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the spring semester. During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the spring semester is Nov. 30. Classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 10. GNTC is available through its call center Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at 866-983-4682. For more information on applying for the spring semester, visit GNTC's main webpage and click “Apply Now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at 866-983-4682 or via email at admissions@gntc.edu.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
The Fifth Annual Walker County Veterans Appreciation Banquet that had been scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 9, has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled on a healthier date, which will be announced.
Chattanooga news anchor, radio host and author David Carroll will discuss his new book, "Hello, Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley," Tuesday, Nov. 9 at noon at the LaFayette-Walker County Library, 305 S. Duke St., LaFayette. Books will be available for signing. For more information, visit www.chrl.org. For more information about David Carroll, visit www.chattanoogaradiotv.com.
Thursday, Nov. 11
The public is invited on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, to hear bugler Steve Price present a TAPS ceremony in front of the Ringgold City Hall at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Downtown Chickamauga will host a family-friendly outdoor chili cookoff and street fair. Produced by the Gordon Lee Band Boosters and benefiting the Gordon Lee Marching Trojan Band, Chilimauga will include food, musical entertainment, a craft fair and chili cookoff. Chilimauga will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10 and covers chili tasting and voting. Advance admission may be purchased in advance online or at the event. Those who would like to enter their best red chili into the cookoff are encouraged to compete. All skill levels are welcome. The entry fee is $25. Prizes will be awarded for winners of People's Choice, Hottest Chili and Best Presentation Booth. Craft vendors and creative vendors are being accepted; however, food vendors and mass-produced commercial products are prohibited. Camden Smith, Zoe Ha, Bryanna Fuquea and Dallas Walker are scheduled to perform. Sponsorships are available for $100 each; logo and contact information of sponsors will be added to the website, event banners and voting ballot. For more information, go to chilimauga.com or fb.me/e/WNDsrqFp.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Join in “A Night of Gospel Music” on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonnade featuring Chris McDaniel, Jason Crabb and The Hullenders. Tickets are available online at catoosacolonnade.com, by calling 706-935-9000, or at the box office anytime before or the night of the concert. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. the night of the show. Prices are $20 per person in advance, $25 per person at the door and $12 per person for ages 12 and under. The Colonnade Center is on the Benton Place Campus at 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. For more information, email office@colonnadecenter.org or call 706-935-9000.
Thursday, Nov. 25
The Community-wide Thanksgiving Meal, hosted by community churches, is a free lunch that will be served on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church at 500 W. Main St., LaFayette. Due to COVID-19, meals will be carryout. Sign up at lafayettethanksgiving.com before Nov. 17. For more information, call the church office at 706-638-2732.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Boynton United Methodist Church invites the public to Christmas at the Farm, a free family-oriented community event. It will be held at Willow Tree Farm, 607 Post Oak Road in Ringgold, on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will include visits with Santa, storytelling, local musicians, hot dogs and beverages, and kids’ activities. For more information, call 706-866-2636.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library will host a holiday centerpiece workshop Thursday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Participants will make their own holiday centerpieces. Pre-registration is required; the cost is $35 per person. Register by calling the library at 706-638-2992 or message the LaFayette library on Facebook.
GENERAL
♦ MEETINGS The Rossville Downtown Development Authority general meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
♦ MEETINGS The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
♦ FARMERS MARKET Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold is open every Saturday through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ringgold Market Pavilion. The market has vendors, food trucks, crafts for kids and more, with live music the last Saturday of each month. The market was started and is managed by local farm owner Samantha Martin, who lives in Ringgold with her husband and children and is an advocate for shopping local and supporting Ringgold’s small businesses, which was one of the reasons she wanted to start the farmer’s market. “The mission of the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market," Martin said, “is to promote the exchange of fresh, high-quality local food and agricultural products between agricultural producers in Catoosa County (and its surrounding region), its residents, and visitors for the purpose of supporting local growers, providing quality products to consumers and supporting sustainable agriculture and downtown revitalization.” “Whether you are looking for locally grown vegetable, beef or poultry products, the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market will offer a unique connection between local families to area farmers,” said Randall Franks, Ringgold Downtown Development Authority chairman. “Through the special programs for children, monthly entertainment, and special participants each and every Saturday, taking a trip to town on those mornings will become a must for every Catoosan. The DDA and Main Street are proud to partner in this effort which will increase our downtown visitors to benefit all our merchants and eateries.”
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. Full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ MEETINGS The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Cathy Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.