Friday, May 7
Gordon Lee High School's graduation will be Friday, May 7, at 8 p.m. at the Billy Neil Ellis Stadium.
Saturday, May 8
Are you interested in taking a leisurely kayak tour on historic Lookout Creek? Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park would like to invite you to participate in a free, two-hour, kayak tour with a ranger on Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m. National Park Partners and Outdoor Chattanooga will sponsor an event where visitors will paddle the waters of Lookout Creek and the Tennessee River to learn about the rich Civil War history associated with the area. Outdoor Chattanooga will provide all of the equipment and personal watercraft are prohibited. The following reservation and paddler requirements must be met prior to tour participation. Reservations required: Directions to the launch site will be provided with a reservation confirmation. National Park Service signs will also be placed at certain locations to assist participants in finding the launch location. To make a reservation, please visit Outdoor Chattanooga’s online catalog at http://bit.ly/outdoorchatt. Paddler requirements: Participants must be 14 years of age or older; participants must know how to swim. Outdoor Chattanooga and the National Park Service reserve the right to cancel a trip at any time at their discretion, due to weather or water conditions. Participants will be notified as soon as possible if there is a cancellation, with a rain date of May 15. If you must cancel your reservation for any reason, please do so with a minimum of 24 hours notice by calling Outdoor Chattanooga at 423-643-6888.
Walker County Extension/4-H and Cornerstone Veterinarian Services are sponsoring rabies vaccination clinics in Walker County. Pet owners are urged to protect their families from rabies by bringing their dog(s) and cat(s) to one of the clinics for vaccination. The cost is $15 per pet, cash only. The clinics will be held on the following dates and times: Saturday, May 8 — 1-2 p.m. at Gilbert Elementary; 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Lookout Baptist Church (8645 Ga. 193, Chickamauga); 4-5:30 p.m. at Chattanooga Valley Elementary. Saturday, May 15 — 1-2 p.m. at Gordon Lee High School; 3-4 p.m. at Naomi Elementary; 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Rock Spring Elementary.
The Northwest Georgia Arts Guild will host a Mother’s Day Art Show titled “Something for Mother” on Saturday, May 8, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center, 309 North Main St. in LaFayette. Featured local artists in the “6 by 6” art exhibit/sale features six works by six local artists and will include works by Susan Cofer, Johnny Baker, Michael Roberts, Erika Couey and Matt Hammond. Come, find the perfect art piece for your home or office. All proceeds go to the artists. Please support art the local community. Bring a mask. Admittance will be limited to 6 persons at any one time. More information: 706-764-2801. Leave a message.
The Marsh House Museum will hold a soft reopening to the public for a Mother’s Day Tea and Tour, Saturday, May 8, from 2-4:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for two persons by reservation with prepay only. The tea will include a tour of the house museum decorated for spring, tea and cookies and a visit to the Welcome Center. Tour groups every half hour will be limited to six guests for the tea and tour, then escorted to Welcome Center to visit the Marsh House Gift Shop and view art exhibits at the Six by Six Art Show sponsored by the Northwest Georgia Arts Guild. Masks required except when eating. Spaces are limited. For more information, call 706-764-2801. To register and purchase tickets, visit the Marsh House webpage or reserve spaces by messaging the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheMarshHouseOfLaFayette.
Monday, May 10
The Catoosa County Historical Society will meet Monday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church Museum. The speaker will be Marvin Sowder, past president of the Whitfield County Historical Society and currently serves as a trustee of its board. He will speak on the historical monuments of Dalton and their removal to other sites, and the role the Huff House has played in that process as well as its contributions to local history. Sowder is an avid historian and popular speaker in the North Georgia area. The Old Stone Church Museum is two miles south of Ringgold on U.S. Highway 41 at the intersection of Ga. Highway 2 (41 Catoosa Parkway). Attendees are asked to wear a mask and to socially distance.
Tuesday, May 11
Northwest Georgia Council of the Blind will meet Tuesday, May 11, at 1 p.m. at the Bank of LaFayette Community Room with special speaker John Logan from the Walker County Transit System.
Saturday, May 15
A veterans barbecue will be May 15, the 81st Armed Forces Day, at noon off Homer Cagle Road, LaFayette, to honor veterans of all wars and their families. Social distancing will be in effect.
Thursday, May 20
Heritage High School’s graduation will held Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.
Ridgeland High School's graduation will be Thursday, May 20, at 8 p.m. at the football field. In the event of rain, graduation will be on Saturday, May 22, at 9 a.m. at the football field.
Friday, May 21
Ringgold High School’s graduation will be Friday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s graduation will be Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.
LaFayette High School's graduation will be Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. at the football field. In the event of rain, graduation will be Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. inside the gym.
Monday, May 31
The LaFayette Woman’s Club and the LaFayette American Legion Post 339 invite the public to the dedication ceremony of the new Flags and Crosses location at Veterans Memorial Park at the entrance of the LaFayette Recreation Center. The dedication ceremony will take place on Monday, May 31, at 5 pm. City officials, the LaFayette High School JROTC, the LaFayette Woman’s Club, the LaFayette American Legion, Flags and Crosses sponsors, and the community are encouraged to attend. For more information about the Flags and Crosses call 706-766-2499 or email flagsandcrosses2021@yahoo.com. For more information about the Flags and Crosses dedication ceremony, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.
Saturday, Aug. 7
On Saturday, Aug. 7, LIFT Youth Center Inc. will hold its grand opening. More information will be provided closer to the event. The grand opening kicks off LIFT’s normal hours of operation and begins providing Catoosa County 5th-12th graders and their families this much needed resource.
GENERAL
♦ POW EXHIBIT Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is hosting a temporary museum exhibition exploring the hardships captured soldiers endured following the Battle of Chickamauga. This exhibit will be on display for one year inside the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center. The large number of captives taken during the Civil War prompted both Union and Confederate forces to establish long-term prison camps and sites throughout the country. The soldiers taken prisoner at Chickamauga were some of the longest-held prisoners of the Civil War. The men were forced to live in cramped unsanitary conditions, sell prison-made goods for food, and consequently, suffered from debilitating illnesses. Conditions were so unfit that some Chickamauga captives even planned and orchestrated an elaborate prison escape. To learn more, visit the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center to explore the experience of imprisonment and captivity during the Civil War. For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.
♦ CANCELED EVENT Saturday tours of the Gordon-Lee Mansion in Chickamauga for April and May are cancelled due to Tennessee Valley Railroad track repairs. These tours were primarily for the TVR’s early-season Chickamauga Turn passengers. The Friends of Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the mansion each Saturday from Memorial Day until Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for all who wish to tour the mansion. Tour prices are $5 for adults and $1 for 12 and under, paid at the door, for self-guided tours. All proceeds go to the Friends 501C3 group for promoting and enhancing the mansion. For more information, call 423-488-0861 or email Friendsglm@comcast.net.”
♦ SURVEY The Catoosa County Board of Education is reviewing and updating the system’s strategic plan. The board values input from parents and community members, so a stakeholder survey is posted on the system’s website (www.catoosa.k12.ga.us) to receive feedback. Stakeholder input will be used to determine priorities, and establish goals and objectives for the school system for the next five years. Superintendent Reese said, “The board received valuable input from stakeholders on the last strategic plan survey. It is very important for us to understand the community’s priorities and expectations when we are making important decisions for the future.” The survey will be available until May 3, 2021.
♦ WORKSHOP The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making its Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop available while people stay safe at home. This six-week program can be completed either by computer or over the phone. Participants receive tip sheets, a reference book, and two CDs to help them better manage their health and well-being. There is no charge, but registration is required. For more information call Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
♦ CANCELED MEETINGS Ringgold City Council has canceled the following dates for the regular scheduled City Council meetings: Aug. 9 and Dec. 27, 2021. The June 28, 2021, meeting previously canceled will now be held.
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. Full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.