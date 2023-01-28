Monday, Feb. 6

The Catoosa County Republican Party will hold its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, at Farm to Fork restaurant in Ringgold. Featured guests that evening are Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods and Catoosa County Superintendent Chance Nix. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet. All Republicans in Catoosa are invited to attend.

