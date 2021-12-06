Saturday, Dec. 11
Breakfast With Santa, featuring pancakes and crafts for the kids, is Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9-11 a.m. at Rock Spring United Methodist Church. Bring your own camera or phone to take pictures with Santa. The church is located at 3477 Peavine Road, Rock Spring.
LaFayette's Christmas Bazaar is Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Municipal Park Recreation Center at 638 S. Main St., LaFayette, with crafts by local vendors. Admission is free. Call 706-639-1590 for information.
GENERAL
♦ HOLIDAY Walker County Schools’ planetarium is presenting its popular "Season of Light" program Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. at the Smith Planetarium. The program begins with a "live" survey of the sky tonight and then highlights prominent and easy-to-find planets, stars and constellations of the winter season. The program explores the history, fascinations and customs people have had with light during the onset of winter and with the December holiday season. The total time in the planetarium is about an hour. Admission for the general public programs is $5 for adults and $4 for students. Donations are appreciated. Mask wearing is optional. The planetarium is at 409 Pond Springs Road, Chickamauga. For more information about the planetarium, go to https://www.facebook.com/SmithPlanetarium.
♦ HOLIDAY The Gordon-Lee Mansion in Chickamauga annual candlelight tours will be Dec. 10 and 11 from 6-8 p.m. The mansion will be decorated in fresh cut natural greenery, flowers and berries with period accents and all lit by candlelight thorough out the mansion. Period live music and hot cider with cookies will be provided for visitors to enjoy during their tour. The cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under, with all proceeds going to benefit the Friends 501c3 charity for mansion enhancement. Call 423-488-0861 for more information.
♦ HOLIDAY The Vann House, at 82 N. Highway 225, Chatsworth, will host candlelight tours Dec. 10-11 from 5-8:30 p.m., with live music and authentic 19th century decorations. A traditional holiday snack, spiced apple cider and Moravian ginger cookies will be served. Attendees are asked to wear proper masks covering the nose and mouth. This is a well-attended event (as many as 400 guests a night), and the Vann House has limited space inside making for a very close event. For guests who would like a little more elbow room, from Dec. 9-24, guests can tour the Vann House adorned with fresh wreaths, hand collected greenery, nativity scenes and many ornaments in between. The candles will only be lit during the actual candlelight tours. Winter hours at the Vann House are Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with guided tours hosted on the hour. Last tour of the day always begins at 4 p.m. This event will be held rain or snow. Regular admission: $6.50 - $5.50 plus tax; children ages 5 and under are free. For information, call 706-695-2598 or email vann_house_park@dnr.ga.gov, or visit Facebook at "Friends of the Vann House," Instagram at "Vann_House_Park" or online at www.gastateparks.org/chiefvannhouse.
♦ HOLIDAY The Marsh House Museum in LaFayette will offer candlelight tours on the weekends of Dec. 11-12 and 18-19 from 6-8 p.m. by reservation only. The house will be decorated in the style of the 1880s, and Christmas customs of the time will be discussed during the regular historical tour, ended with serving of traditional hot cider and ginger cookies. Call 706-638-5187 or send a message by Marsh House Facebook Messenger at least two days in advance to reserve a space. Masks are requested, and tours will be limited to six persons per tour. A donation of $5 per person is requested. Cash preferred.