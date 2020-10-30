Saturday, Nov. 7
The 16th Annual Veteran’s Celebration will be Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. at the Catoosa County Colonnade. A veteran and patriotic citizen from Catoosa and Walker Counties will be honored. For more information, call 423-227-6006 or 423-645-1800. The event is sponsored by the Catoosa Citizens and Veterans Memorial.
Monday, Nov. 9
The Catoosa County Historical Society will meet Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church Museum. The speaker will be Jim Ogden, historian at Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park. Ogden has extensive knowledge of Civil War history of the area. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. The public is always welcome to meetings. Old Stone Church Museum is two miles south of Ringgold on U.S. Highway 41 at the intersection of Ga. Highway 2 (41 Catoosa Parkway). There will be a board meeting at 6 p.m. in the church.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at Primary Healthcare in Rossville on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Primary Healthcare is located at 205 Jenkins Road. All patients will be screened before the appointment for COVID-19 symptoms. Please bring a mask to wear during the appointment. Masks will be provided to anyone who doesn’t have one. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center receives grant funds from Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to provide women with education about and access to breast health services. Partnerships with the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic work up is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254.
The Northwest Georgia Council of the Blind will meet Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. at the Bank of LaFayette Community Room on North Main Street in LaFayette.
Saturday, Nov. 14
The Chattanooga Track Club and the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association will present the Fort Oglethorpe 5k on Saturday, Nov. 14, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe. The 5k road race will start and finish on historic Barnhardt Circle, just steps away from the 6th Cavalry Museum. The race will start at 8 a.m., rain or shine. Runners and walkers are welcome and encouraged to participate. The cost is $30 and online registration is available at www.chattanoogatrackclub.org through Tuesday, Nov. 10. Each participant will receive a commemorative short-sleeved T-shirt. Featuring a USATF-certified course, the race will begin with a blast from a Civil War-era cannon. The course will pass through the Fairlawn Acres neighborhood and will include a loop through Honor Park. Participants will have the opportunity to compete for overall and age group awards. The Fort Oglethorpe 5K has received $6,180 in donations during the past four years to help with museum operations. 2020 will be the fifth year the museum has been designated as the 5k beneficiary. The 6th Cavalry Museum will observe Free Museum Saturday following the race and be open free of charge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Visitors are invited to the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park's observance of the 157th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga. Virtual programs are scheduled to be on the park’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/chickamauganps) and on the park’s YouTube page (www.youtube.com/chchnps) on the following dates and times: Nov. 21 and 22 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. (fight at Orchard Knob); Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. (Battle of Lookout Mountain); Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Battle of Missionary Ridge); and Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Battle of Ringgold Gap). On Nov. 21 and 22 at 2 p.m., kids are invited to participate in virtual hands-on activities, which will be administered through the park’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel. On Dec. 5, at 11 a.m., virtual visitors are encouraged to participate in an hour-long, live Q&A session with park historian Jim Ogden concerning the siege and battles that took place in and around Chattanooga. To participate in this Q&A session, join in on the park's Facebook page or on YouTube Channel.
Saturday, Nov. 28
The Georgia 39th Infantry will commemorate the 157th anniversary of the Battle of Ringgold Gap with a living history program at noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Confederate Maj. Gen. Patrick Cleburne statue. The statue is located in the 8300 block of U.S. Highway 41, just southeast of downtown Ringgold, near South Chickamauga Creek.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Get your bells and antlers ready for this year’s Reindeer Run. The LaFayette Woman’s Club is sponsoring the race to make Christmas wishes come true for underprivileged kids in the area. This is the ninth year for the 5K run/walk and one-mile fun run. The race kicks off at Joe Stock Memorial Park in LaFayette at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s event will follow CDC guidelines and include virtual runners. Some of the money raised goes to fund the LaFayette Shop with a Cop/Firefighter program. Local police and firefighters take 30-40 kids shopping for Christmas presents for themselves and their families. Early bird registration is going on now through Nov. 19. Individual registration is $25 and teams of five cost $100. The cost after Nov. 19 is $30 for the individual registration and $125 for teams. There will be awards for first, second and third place in race categories. Registration is at www.mycityoflafayettega.org/reindeerun or https://lafayettereindeerun.itsyourrace.com/register. Find the Reindeer Run on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LaFayettegareindeerrun. For more information, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.
GENERAL
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue services at 2 p.m. on Sundays online. The services may be viewed on Facebook Live or on Zoom. There are no activities in the building due to health concerns. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page to be viewed later: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Everyone is invited. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent from the website: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.