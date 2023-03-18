Sunday, March 26

The March meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be held on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. at the Marsh House, 308 N. Main St., LaFayette, Ga. It will be a joint meeting with the Marsh House Museum Clayton Bell Scholarship Reception. Come hear about the projects of the student interns, Jackson Ellis and Justin Freeman, and make a contribution to the scholarship fund or contribute by using the DONATE button on http://marshhouseoflafayette.org. Applications are being received for 2023-24 with an application form from high school counselors or on the Marsh House website at marshhouseoflafayette.org. The public is invited. Membership in the WCHS is open to all for $12/year mailed to 305 South Duke Street, La Fayette, GA 30728. More information: 706-764-2801.

