Thursday, May 4

Walker County Democrats will meet Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. at Chickamauga Library at 3306 Cove Road. This will be a fellowship meeting with games, refreshments, and a discussion of how to recruit candidates for coming elections. Everyone is welcome. More information: 706-764-2801.

