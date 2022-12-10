Saturday, Dec. 17

New Harvest Baptist Church at 2034 Highway 337 in LaFayette (across from Roper Corp.) will hold a candlelight Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 17. Refreshments will be available at 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall, with the celebration from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; a communion will follow.

