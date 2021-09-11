Thursday, Sept. 16
The Council of Chief Elected Officials of Northwest Georgia will meet at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Rome Civic Center, Rome.
Saturday, Sept. 18
The Lightfoot Vintage Base Ball Club will play the Knoxville Holstons on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. on Fort Oglethorpe’s historic Polo Field on Barnhardt Circle. Parking and enjoying the match are free, as is admission to the 6th Cavalry Museum to tour and see exhibits. Bring chairs as there is no bleacher seating. For more information call 706-861-2860 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SixthCavalryMuseum.
A free concert featuring the Mike Young Band begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the community center at 8125 Ga. Highway 337 in LaFayette, about six miles south of Roper and two miles north of the Chattooga County line.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion are planning the Blue and Gray Barbecue Contest and Craft Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18. All instructions and applications are at www.FriendsoftheGordonLeemansion.org or email at Friendsglm@comcast.net. Call 423-488-0861 with questions.
From Saturday, Sept. 18, through Monday, Sept. 20, a number of activities will commemorate the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga. Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers invite the public to participate in the anniversary observance, which includes a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes and living history demonstrations. A 158th anniversary Junior Ranger activity booklet can be picked up inside the visitor center. Participants will receive a special Junior Ranger patch by bringing the completed booklet back to the visitor center. A complete program schedule, including times and descriptions, is available at https://www.nps.gov/chch/chickamauga158.htm. For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.
The public is invited to Marsh House Heritage Day Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. House tours will be offered for $5. Crafters and artists are invited to have a vendor booth for hand-made things of any material or original art work. Setup begins at 8 a.m. Register for a space by messaging https://www.facebook.com/TheMarshHouseOfLaFayette. Only 10 booths will be allowed. There will also be a heritage bake sale. There will also be a high-class yard sale; only items in good shape, some from thinning of Marsh House furnishings and donations curated by Davene Nichols. The Welcome Center is being cleared for a future African American Heritage Museum, and everything there must go, including a vintage piano, paintings, art supplies, etc. For more information, contact David Boyle at 706-764-2801.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
The Walker County Republican Party meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21, and Saturday, Sept. 25, are canceled.
Friday, Sept. 24
First Volunteer Bank is hosting Tailgate-a-palooza to sideline hunger. The bank's Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe and LaFayette locations will accept canned (nonperishable) foods and money until Friday, Sept. 24, for a food drive that benefits Catoosa and Walker counties. A donation of $1 equals 4.8 cans of food. Woodstation and Ringgold Elementary schools are also participating until Friday, Sept. 17. Donated food will go to the Care Mission in LaFayette, and Christ Chapel and Communities In Schools of Catoosa County.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Show and Sell applications are being accepted for food and craft vendors at Rock Spring United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact the church at 706-810-8199 for an application or more information.
The fourth annual Smith & Wesley and Friends New Country 107.9 Benefit Concert presented by the Smith Charitable Endowment is Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater at Benton Place, 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. The concert, also featuring Little Texas and Robby Hopkins, benefits several Catoosa County charities that improve literacy, uplift community youth programs, encourage youth athletics while also enhancing the arts. Tickets range from $40t to $125 with special early-bird discounts as low as $25. For more information visit SmithandWesley.com and click on Smith & Wesley and Friends tab. Like the Smith Charitable Endowment on Facebook.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
The Cherokee Area Council is hosting its annual Friends of Scouting luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Col. Mark Tillman, the pilot for Air Force One, will be guest speaker to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The event is by invitation; however anyone can request an invitation by emailing Becky.Mulkey@scouting.org.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 will sponsor a chili supper on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6-8 p.m. It will be held at the Active Living Center at 414 W. 14th St., Chickamauga. The meal includes chili, cornbread or crackers, various toppings, a dessert and drink. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 10. You may dine in or take out or request curbside service. For more information contact Leon Ellis at 423-883-5853.
Thursday, Oct. 14
The Fourth Annual Jayhawk Music and Arts Festival will be Oct. 14-17 on the grounds of the Pigeon Mountain Grill in Chickamauga. The festival raises funds for Children's Advocacy Center of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. The festival will feature regional artists, craftsmen, and national and regional performing artists. Saturday's entertainment will include Tommy Womack, Jason Ringenberg of Jason and the Scorchers, Mic Harrison of the V-Roys, Uncle Lightnin', Lars Nagle of the El Caminos, Tom Cheshire, Sweet Georgia Brown, Scarlet Love Conspiracy and The Ex-Laws on the main stage. Singer-songwriters will be in the restaurant and will perform Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Vending/info booth slots are available for $25 for both Saturday and Sunday. Food vending is limited because the restaurant is the primary food vendor. For more information, email jayhawkfest@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
The Fifth Annual Walker County Veterans Appreciation Banquet will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 N. Highway 27, Rock Spring, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the event occurring from 6-8 p.m. The nonpartisan event to honor Walker County's veterans will include food, fun, music, door prizes and thanks for all veterans, their families and friends. There will be guest speakers and special guests, Rolling Thunder. Meals will be provided by Lucky Eye Q barbecue. Organizers encourage everyone to invite veterans from their neighborhood, church, work and other organizations. Uniforms not required, and there is no age limit. Veterans and active duty military personnel feast free. Admission for non-veterans, which includes meal, is $15. Sponsor a veteran for $15 or a table for eight for $120. Call or text 423-421-1081 to register, sponsor, donate a door prize and include your business advertisement in a goody bag or for more information. All attendees must pre-register.
GENERAL
♦ FARMERS MARKET Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold is open every Saturday through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ringgold Market Pavilion. The market has vendors, food trucks, crafts for kids and more, with live music the last Saturday of each month. The market was started and is managed by local farm owner Samantha Martin, who lives in Ringgold with her husband and children and is an advocate for shopping local and supporting Ringgold’s small businesses, which was one of the reasons she wanted to start the farmer’s market. “The mission of the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market," Martin said, “is to promote the exchange of fresh, high-quality local food and agricultural products between agricultural producers in Catoosa County (and its surrounding region), its residents, and visitors for the purpose of supporting local growers, providing quality products to consumers, and supporting sustainable agriculture and downtown revitalization.” “Whether you are looking for a locally grown vegetable, beef or poultry products, the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market will offer a unique connection between local families to area farmers,” said Randall Franks, Ringgold Downtown Development Authority chairman. “Through the special programs for children, monthly entertainment, and special participants each and every Saturday, taking a trip to town on those mornings will become a must for every Catoosan. The DDA and Main Street are proud to partner in this effort which will increase our downtown visitors to benefit all our merchants and eateries.”
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. Full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.