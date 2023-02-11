Thursday, Feb. 16

The Catoosa County Democratic Party will hold its February meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Catoosa County Library Community Room. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Elections will be held for the committee officers, as well as the Catoosa County representative on the state Democratic Committee. For more information, contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In