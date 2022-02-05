Friday, Feb. 11
“Honk! Jr.” is the first show of the Catoosa Colonnade’s 2022 theatre season and is this season’s only Youth Theatre production. Performances are Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m. at The Colonnade Center on the Benton Place Campus, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. For more information and tickets, go to catoosacolonnade.com. “Honk Jr.” It is a musical that is loosely based on the classic story of “The Ugly Duckling.” Ugly looks a bit different from his duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice his different appearance and give him constant grief over it, despite his mother's protective flapping. Feeling down about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Throughout his journey, Ugly comes across a plethora of unique characters who, one by one, teach Ugly that being different isn’t actually bad at all. ‘Honk! Jr.” has a run-time of about 60 minutes and is cast with actors ranging from 16 years old, to 9 years old.
Monday, Feb. 14
The Catoosa County Historical Society will meet Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church Museum. Come and bring your sweetie to our Valentine's Day meeting and hear Maurice Bandy, president of the Catoosa County Historical Society, present his program “The Atlanta Campaign, May 1864 Through August 1864,” complete with pictures taken during and right after the battles from Ringgold to Atlanta. This includes the locations of Ringgold, Tunnel Hill, Dalton, Resaca, Kennesaw, and ending in Atlanta. The Old Stone Church Museum is located two miles south of Ringgold on U.S. Highway 41 at the intersection of Ga. Highway 2 (41 Catoosa Parkway). Meetings are open to the public, and visitors are always welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
The public is invited to Walker County Schools' Smith Planetarium's presentation of the "Magic Tree House: Space Mission" Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. The planetarium is at 409 Pond Springs Road south of Chickamauga. Admission for public programs is $5 per adult and $4 per student; donations are appreciated. The program begins with a live survey of the sky tonight. Then a stargazing program highlights prominent and easy-to-find stars and constellations of the winter season. The "Magic Tree House: Space Mission" follows as the main feature. The "Magic Tree House" book series has been a perennial best-seller. It has been published in more than 30 countries and in 29 languages. The series is about the exploits of Jack and Annie, a brother-sister team. More than 70 million series books have been sold in North America alone. Now, the University of North Carolina - Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, in partnership with authors Will and Mary Pope Osborne, brings the blockbuster "Magic Tree House" franchise to full-dome theaters. In "Magic Tree House: Space Mission," a mysterious "M" sends the intrepid Jack and Annie on a fun-filled journey to discover the secrets of the sun, moon, planets, space travel and more. Aligned with elementary information skills and learning objectives, this show is a winner with "Magic Tree House" fans of all ages. The program concludes with a short summary and with an opportunity to ask questions. Total time in the planetarium is about 59 minutes. Public programs are presented on the first Sunday afternoon of each month at 2:30 p.m. and on the last Tuesday evening of each month at 7:30 p.m. unless the date falls during a time period when schools are out on vacation or there is inclement weather. The planetarium has a maximum seating capacity of 92 plus some space for wheelchairs. Wearing of face masks is greatly encouraged. Call 706-375-3493 for more information.
Monday, Feb. 28
Monday, Feb. 28, is the deadline for submission of T-shirt designs for the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center Contest, which is sponsored by Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. with support of the Lyndhurst Foundation. Walker County Students, ages 6 to 19, may enter the contest; there will be monetary awards for each level: elementary, middle and high school. For additional details contact Tonya Davis, tmarcia76@gmail.com; Tyrone Davis, tdavisdistrict2@yahoo.com or Kisha Thomas, Ed.D., kisha.thomas@chattanoogastate.edu or wcaahaa@yahoo.com.
Thursday, March 3
The Ringgold Playhouse’s 2022 season will launch in March, bringing a variety of productions to the historic Depot stage downtown. The 2022 season will open Thursday, March 3, with “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” After that, the company will attempt to cultivate new works by offering a playwriting contest and showcase for local wordsmiths in April. “We’ve wanted to hold some type of playwriting contest for years, and we’re finally doing that this year,” executive director Adam Cook said. “We’ll open up one-act play submissions to local writers, have a panel read all of the submissions, and then decide on two to produce for our One-Act Playwriting Showcase.” The season’s middle production in June will be an adaptation of one of Stephen King’s most revered novels, “Misery.” The summer production will be the smash Broadway hit, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” in July, followed by Thornton Wilder’s classic tale, “Our Town” to close out the season in late August. In addition to the main-stage productions, the company will also present four Comedy Clubs, which are popular events showcasing improvisation and stand-up comedy. Tickets to all shows are $10 each, but season tickets only cost $60, which will get the audience member into all 9 shows (five plays and four comedy clubs). Anyone interested in season tickets can visit The Ringgold Playhouse at Eventbrite.com, or visit the city of Ringgold’s website cityofringgoldga.gov.
Wednesday, April 27
Volunteers are needed to speak up for children from broken places. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers are specially trained people from all walks of life, who advocate for the well-being of Georgia's children that have suffered abuse and neglect. CASAs are appointed to a case by the Juvenile Circuit Court judge to speak in a child's best interest in their foster care case. Lookout Mountain CASA will begin training new volunteers monthly Monday through Thursday. For more information and to obtain a volunteer application call 423-402-0843 or email lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com.
GENERAL
♦ MEETINGS The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
♦ MEETINGS The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church's Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. The full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.