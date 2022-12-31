Thursday, Jan. 5

Walker County Democrats will meet Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 pm, at the LaFayette-Walker County Library 305 South Duke Street in LaFayette. Elections of officers for the next two years will be the main agenda. Persons must be present to run for office.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In