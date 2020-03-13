Thursday, March 19
The regular scheduled meeting of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Gordon County Agricultural Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur S.W., Calhoun.
The Council of Chief Elected Officials of Northwest Georgia will meet for the purpose of consent agenda, fiscal report, monitoring, Workforce Development Board actions and other items at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 19, at the Gordon County Agricultural Services Center, Calhoun.
The regular monthly meeting of Walker County Democrats will be Thursday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Greg’s Restaurant in Chickamauga. The public is invited to discuss both local and national needs and approaches. Candidates' representatives in the March 24 Democratic Primary, as well as local candidates, are welcome. For more information, call 706-764-2801.
Saturday, March 21
Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church will have a movie night to show "Woodlawn" on Saturday, March 21, at 6 p.m. The church is at 1697 Foster Mill Drive. Everyone is welcome.
North Georgia Doll Collectors Show
will be Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Colonnade Catoosa Civic Center, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold. Admission: adults $5, under 12 free. Directions: I-75 Exit 350, west on Battlefield Parkway (1.7 miles), turn right on Old Mill Road, proceed 1/4 mile. Dollie Dollars drawing every hour. For information call Jane Heavener at 706-965-6031 or mjheavener@catt.com
.
Sunday, March 22
The March 2020 Walker County Historical Society meeting will be held on Sunday, March 22, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center, 309 N. Main St., LaFayette. It will be a joint meeting with the Marsh House Museum Clayton Bell Scholarship Reception. Come hear about the projects of the student interns, enjoy refreshments, and make a contribution to the scholarship fund. The student interns for 2018-19 were Isabel Dickson, Ridgeland High; Penelope Hobbs, LaFayette, and Emily Harris, Gordon Lee. Shelly Knight of LaFayette High is the student intern for 2020. Applications are being received for 2020-21 with an application form from high school counselors or on the Marsh House website at marshhouseoflafayette.org. As a special treat, there will be a book signing by Dr. Kathryn Roe Coker and Jason Wetzel who will have copies of their new book, “Georgia POW Camps in WWII.” More information: David Boyle, 706-764-2801.
Camp New Dawn will sponsor a spaghetti lunch on Sunday, March 22, from noon until 2 p.m. to raise money for camp scholarships. Enjoy a sit-down meal or pick up to-go plates at Second Baptist Church, 500 N. Main Street, LaFayette, Ga. Plates are $8 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, call 706-539-2235.
Ridgeland High School is celebrating its 30th year of excellence in education and inviting all current and prior faculty and staff members to celebrate
on Sunday, March 22, from 2-5 p.m. in the RHS cafe. There will be a short ceremony at 3:30 p.m. This will be an opportunity to reconnect with former colleagues, review old yearbooks and reminisce about the "good old days". Please complete an RSVP form on the Ridgeland High School Facebook page or send an email to sandrabush@walkerschools.org
.
Monday, March 23
Back Alley Productions in will hold auditions for
its upcoming _Shakespearean drama “Macbeth”
on Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mars Theatre at 117 N. Chattanooga St. in LaFayette
. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com/auditions
for more information. Performances are set for June 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21. All performances will be held at the Mars Theatre. The production is directed by Christopher Smith.
Friday, March 27
CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at CHI Memorial Parkway at 4700 Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold on Friday, March 27. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center partners with the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic workup is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254.
Saturday, March 28
Family and friends are invited to a birthday party for Lula Peters Petty, who will turn 100 years old. The party will be held Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Friendship Primitive Baptist Church on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road. Food will be provided. Lula is the daughter of Glen and Rachel Hayes Peters; the granddaughter of Joseph and India Ross Peters; the wife of Owen Petty for 45 years until his death in 1987; the mother of two sons, Lee and Anthony Petty; and grandmother to four grandsons, Brian, Brent, Lucas and Josh. She is a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
The annual meeting of the Rossville High School Alumni Association will be held on Saturday, March 28, at the Rossville Athletic Center at 10 am. On the agenda will be A.) Financial Report. B.) Membership Report. C.) Vote on a proposition to amend Association by-laws to allow for three (3) consecutive terms of service by officers. D.) The Nominating Committee will present their officer nominations for the next term of service. All members and guests are encouraged to attend.
On Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. at the Bragg Reservation on Missionary Ridge, 3136 South Crest Place, a park ranger will present a 45- minute hands-on children’s program designed to explore the workings of Civil War artillery
. A short ranger presentation will be followed by attendees creating their own miniature marshmallow cannons. Practicing with their handheld cannons, participants will gain first-hand experience with projectile motion — witnessing on a small scale the same laws of physics studied by Civil War artillerists. This is the first of the five Junior Ranger Series programs this year. Children who participate in three of these programs will earn a special Junior Ranger award. This program is free of charge and reservations are not required. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch
.
Sunday, March 29
Walnut Grove Baptist Church revival will be March 29 through April 1. Revival is when God's people return to God, God returns to them, and everyone sees the difference. Sunday, March 29, services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services Monday thru Wednesday are at 6:30 p.m. Brother Eddy Rushing will preach all the services. Come just as you are. Childcare is available during all services. Contact the church at either 706-638-1377 or pastormike.evans123@gmail.com for more information.
Kensington Church of God at 85 Halls Mill Road in Chickamauga will present The Fire of God Shining Light Ministries Prophetic Gathering with Irby and Myrl Camp from Sunday, March 29, through Wednesday, April 1, Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor Dennis Chambers invites everyone. For more information call 423-315-1544.
On Sunday, March 29, at 6 p.m., Second Baptist Church of LaFayette will host "Christ in the Passover: A Presentation."
This powerful presentation, shared by Emmanuel Mebasser from Jews for Jesus, will demonstrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with his disciples. Join us for an explanation of the beautiful symbolism of the Jewish ceremony called a seder. We will weave the story of the exodus and freedom from slavery together with the messianic hope realized in Jesus' life, death and resurrection. The words "do this in remembrance of me" will take on an even deeper meaning to Christians as we learn the significance of the tradition Jesus observed the night before he died and give us a closer look at the very Jewish life he led. Jewish or not, religious or not, all are welcome for this unforgettable, thought-provoking experience. Have questions? Call Second Baptist Church of LaFayette at (706) 638-2732 or visit http://www.secondbaptistlafayette.com
for more information.
Saturday, April 4
American Legion Post 217 will hold a yard sale Saturday, April 4, starting at 8 a.m. at 59 Wheeler St., Chickamauga. Items for sale include collectible bottles, furniture, lamps, picture frames, knick-knacks, old tools and much more. Proceeds will assist the Post in supporting community programs.
Sunday, April 5
Foster Mill Baptist Church will host a singing by Vernon Greeson and Jay Ashley on Sunday, April 5, at 6 p.m. The church is at 1697 Foster Mill Drive, Lafayette. Pastor is Ricky Clark. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday, April 11
Two Ridges Pottery will host its spring open studio sale on Saturday, April 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All pottery is handmade, microwave and dishwasher safe, and all kinds of pottery from mugs to serving ware and more will be sold. All customers who come by will be entered to win a giveaway of a special Two Ridges piece. Two Ridges Pottery studio is at 39 Durance Drive, Flintstone. For more information, call 828-424-0114 or email tworidgespottery@gmail.com.
Sunday, April 12
Lyerly United Methodist Church invites the public to its Easter Cantata on Sunday, April 12, at 11 a.m. to hear the church choir sing "At the Cross." Then stay to hear a moving Easter message from our Pastor Marshall Bryan. The church is at 105 Oak Hill Road, Lyerly, Ga. For more information, call choir director Martha Tudor at 706-895-2669.
Saturday, April 18
The city of Ringgold is joining forces with the city of Fort Oglethorpe and Catoosa County for the Earth Day “Clean Catoosa” event
slated to take place Saturday, April 18. The second annual “Clean Catoosa” event will include work projects across Catoosa County from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 18, followed by a lunch for the volunteers at noon. The Earth Day celebration for the general public will then be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater on the Benton Place Campus. Anyone seeking more information about getting involved with the event can contact LIFT Executive Director Tina Pinkston at 423-314-2438 or via email at Tina@lift-ringgold.org
.
Saturday, April 25
Forage Field Day will be held Saturday, April 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Dry Creek Farm’s barn at 2593 Bandy Road in Ringgold. The cost is $10 per person by April 20 and $15 at the door. Lunch is included. Join for a day of learning a variety of trending forage topics. Highlights will include instructions on sprayer calibration, soil test demonstrations, infiltration demonstration, equipment demonstration, along with discussion topics presented by experts in the field. Continuing Education Unit credits will be available for qualified pesticide applicators. The annual field day is sponsored with collaborative efforts from UGA extension, NRCS-USDA, Limestone Valley RC&D, Catoosa County Conservation District, Young Farmers, Pennington, AgPro, South Eastern Cooperative, and others. For more details, contact Julia Willingham, Catoosa County UGA extension agent, at 706-935-4211 or Sofia Rudakevych, district program assistant, Catoosa County Conservation District, at 706-638-2207, ext 101.
Thursday, April 30
Spring into action this spring with new recipes in the kitchen. Lyerly United Methodist Church is selling its "Feeding the Flock" cookbook for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or at Gilliland's Island in Lyerly, or to have one mailed to you, by sending $10.00 (plus $3.00 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
Monday, May 25
Let Freedom Ring farm dinner bell giveaways will continue this Memorial Day on May 25. A $5 contribution to Golden Sound Music, a 501C-3 nonprofit charity, qualifies one entry in this selective drawing. Register at the Bank of LaFayette’s main branch. See Sheila Riddle, 706-638-2520.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Lyerly United Methodist is looking for all types of vendors for its 12th annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show and Craft Festival
on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine at Dowdy Park on the corner of Highways 27 and 114 in Summerville, Ga. This year the antique steam engine train will be rolling into the Summerville train station at 12:45 p.m., bringing lots of smiling faces from Chattanooga and around the US. Booth rental is $20 for a 15'x15' area. You will need to provide your own tent, tables, and chairs. There is 100 electrical outlets throughout the park. No generators allowed. There is water available in some areas. This year there will be room for 69 vendors, with vendors being put around the walking trail of the park, not in the middle of the grassy areas. Joseph Crowe will be playing music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, a cakewalk, karaoke, door prizes, and playground equipment for the kids to play on. Email Marie Hanna at LUMC.CarShow@yahoo.com
for more information, a vendor application, or leave a message at 706-857-6008.