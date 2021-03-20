Thursday, March 25
Adam Ware, director of the Bandy Heritage Center at Dalton College, will be the featured guest on the Thursday, March 25, episode of "Beverly's Historical Moments" television show on UCTV at 7 p.m. Ware will discuss the center's goals, research opportunities and how the public may store historical and family ancestry items at the center. The Bandy Heritage Center is the official repository of the Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association (WCAAHAA) and the Walker County Historical Society. This show is sponsored by the Theodore Roosevelt and Cathene Mitchell Memorial Fund. Viewers may call during the show's live productions to ask questions and make comments. "Beverly's Historical Moments" television show airs live the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. on UCTV265/195, Fort Oglethorpe. The show is a production of WCAAHAA Inc. with by Beverly C. Foster. Shows are in continuous rerun and viewing at uctv265.com and https://www.facebook.com/uctvlive/.
Saturday, March 27
Celebrate the arrival of spring with the annual City of LaFayette Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 27, at the Ross Abney Complex located at 101 First St., LaFayette. There will be approximately 12,000 eggs to hunt for the young ones at this free event. Bring your own basket. Bring the camera to take photos of the kids with the bunny. All attendees are asked to follow CDC guidelines by practicing social distancing, keeping hands clean and wearing a mask while around others. Extra precautions will be taken to make sure to maintain social distancing by hosting the egg hunt in separate times and in a larger space.
Back Country Horsemen of Northwest Georgia is sponsoring a ham/turkey shoot at the Cedar Grove Community Center, 5395 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga, on Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. Breakfast biscuits will be served at 8:30 a.m. The fee is $5 per shot, and there will be 12 and 20 gauge ammo and targets. There are numerous prizes and a $200 grand prize Easter basket with car washing tools, dental care products, gift certificates from various businesses, Easter candy, fresh baked goods, grill and other items for the entire family. To be fair to all participants, guns will be checked. The organization helps keep trails clear of debris on Crockford-Pigeon Mountain and has been improving the campgrounds by installing picnic tables and fire rings. For more information, contact Carol Cross at 423-718-6140.
Sunday, March 28
The March monthly meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be held Sunday, March 28, at 3 p.m. on Zoom as a joint meeting with the Marsh House Museum Clayton Bell Scholarship reception. Projects of student interns Seth Weaver and Sarah Denson of LaFayette High School will be discussed. Contributions made be made to the scholarship fund by using the DONATE button on http://marshhouseoflafayette.org/. Applications are being received for 2021-22 with an application form from high school counselors or on the Marsh House website at marshhouseoflafayette.org. The Zoom link can be found on the Walker County Historical Society Facebook page.
Wednesday, March 31
CHI Memorial’s mobile lung CT coach will be at Primary Healthcare Center’s Rossville Clinic at Fairview on Wednesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Primary Healthcare Center’s Rossville Clinic at Fairview is located at 205 Jenkins Road. All patients will wear a mask and are asked to bring their own if they have one. A mask will be provided if a patient does not already have one. Lung cancer screening is a test to look for signs of lung cancer in otherwise healthy people. The low-dose CT scan shows a 3-D image of your lungs that is clearer and more detailed than regular X-rays, allowing doctors to diagnose lung cancer at its earliest stage, before there are any symptoms. This is when lung cancer is most curable. The whole process takes less than ten minutes and there is no need to do anything special to prepare for the screening. The low-dose CT lung cancer scan has been shown to improve survival by 20 percent, according to The National Lung Screening Trial (NLST) by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Factors that put you at high risk of developing lung cancer include: age 50 or greater, smoking history, family history of cancer, and exposure to cancer-causing agents (asbestos, diesel fumes, Radon, coal smoke, soot, etc.) Private insurance companies cover lung cancer screening for high-risk individuals. Medicare and Medicaid also cover lung cancer screening. Grant funds are available for eligible uninsured and under-insured people to have the low-dose lung CT screening. If you feel you are at risk, call us at 423-495-LUNG (5864) to discuss if a lung screening is right for you, or to schedule an appointment.
Tuesday, April 6
Register for a Vegetable Gardening 101 class by calling UGA Extension – Walker County at 706-638-2548 or walker.extension@uga.edu. The free class is offered Tuesday, April 6, at 1:30 p.m. at the Chickamauga Public Library, 306 Cove Road, Chickamauga; Tuesday, April 6, at 6 p.m., at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 N. Highway 27, Rock Spring; Wednesday, April 7, at 11 a.m. at the LaFayette-Walker County Library, 305 S. Duke St., LaFayette; Thursday, April 8, at 1:30 p.m. for an online webinar; or Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at the Chickamauga Public Library. Topics include soil preparation, fertilizers, plant selection and more; participants are invited to ask gardening questions.
Saturday, May 1
The Clayton Bell Scholarship Program of the Marsh House Museum (308 N. Main St., LaFayette) offers rising seniors (those who have completed the junior year) at any of the three Walker County high schools the opportunity to complete an internship of 50 hours in historic preservation at the Marsh House Museum during the senior year. On successful completion of the internship, the student receives a scholarship of $1,000. The program offers in-depth experiences in historic preservation and is especially attractive to young people interested in any aspect of local history. Applications will be accepted until May 1. Application forms are posted the website, Marshhouseoflafayette.org, and on the Marshhouseoflafayette Facebook page. For more information, call 706-638-7735.
Friday, May 7
Gordon Lee High School's graduation will be Friday, May 7, at 8 p.m. at the Billy Neil Ellis Stadium.
Thursday, May 20
Heritage High School’s graduation will held Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.
Ridgeland High School's graduation will be Thursday, May 20, at 8 p.m. at the football field. In the event of rain, graduation will be on Saturday, May 22, at 9 a.m. at the football field.
Friday, May 21
Ringgold High School’s graduation will be Friday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s graduation will be Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.
LaFayette High School's graduation will be Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. at the football field. In the event of rain, graduation will be on Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. inside the gym.
GENERAL
♦ WORKSHOP The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making its Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop available while people stay safe at home. This six-week program can be completed either by computer or over the phone. Participants receive tip sheets, a reference book, and two CDs to help them better manage their health and well-being. There is no charge, but registration is required. For more information call Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
♦ CANCELED MEETINGS Ringgold City Council has canceled the following dates for the regular scheduled City Council meetings: Aug. 9 and Dec. 27, 2021. The June 28, 2021, meeting previously canceled will now be held.
♦ MANSION TOURS The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion March 2021 tour dates have been canceled due to rescheduling by the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum. The Friends plan to open the Mansion for Chickamauga Turn passengers on April 10, 17, and 24 from noon to 2 p.m. for train passengers and any other visitors wishing to tour. Tours are $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12. All proceeds go to the Friends 501c3 charity for Mansion promotion. Volunteers are needed to assist in greeting and assisting visitors to the Mansion and to participate in Friends meetings held the fourth Tuesday each month. If interested, contact Debbie at 423-903-5168 or Gary at 423-488-0861.
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. Full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ MEETINGS The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Cathy Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.