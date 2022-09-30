Friday, Oct. 7

Northwest Georgia high school students will have an opportunity to speak with representatives of Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) industrial programs about the benefits of learning a skilled trade during Industrial Career Day on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton. Industrial program directors will be on-hand to discuss their programs and to provide tours of their labs. There will be demonstrations, simulators and hands-on learning activities for the industrial programs offered by GNTC. A second Industrial Career Day will be held on the Floyd County Campus in Rome on Friday, Oct. 28.

