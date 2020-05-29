Friday, June 5
The “Battle of the Badges” blood drives between the Walker County and Catoosa County sheriffs’ offices are scheduled for kick off Friday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive for Walker County will be held at 105 S. Duke St. in LaFayette. The Catoosa County drive will be held at 5842 US Highway 41 in Ringgold. The drives are sponsored by Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, both members of the North Georgia Advisory Board, to help maintain an adequate supply of blood for use by hospitals in the Blood Assurance service area, with each donation saving up to three lives. Due to the COVID pandemic and for the safety of our donors and staff, Blood Assurance now requires appointments for blood donations and observes social distancing. Appointments can be scheduled for the Battle of the Badges blood drives by contacting Kimberly Jones at 706-639-0831, email kjones@walkerso.com for Walker, or Beth Sullivan at 706-935-2424, email beth.sullivan@catoosa.com for Catoosa. You may also donate for either sheriff’s office at Blood Assurance’s Fort Oglethorpe Center, 2720 LaFayette Road, between Friday, June 5, and Friday, June 12. Telephone 706-861-5983 for an appointment at the Center and to identify the sheriff’s office for which you will be donating.
Tuesday, June 23
The deadline for Catoosa County businesses and non-profit organizations that were impacted by the Easter severe weather outbreak to apply for low-interest disaster relief loans for physical property damage is June 23. Applications for economic injury relief must be submitted by Jan. 25, 2021. The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering this financial relief to Catoosa County since it is listed as a contiguous county in the Tennessee 16429 disaster declaration. Any small business, non-profit organization, or small agricultural cooperative that was impacted by the April 12-13 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding, are eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). Businesses can apply if they have suffered physical damage and/or financial damage for reasons such as employees not able to get to work. Highlights of the EIDL program include: 3.75% interest rates for small businesses, 2.75% for non-profits; terms for up to 30 years; first payments begin five months from date of loan closing; no collateral required on loans of $25,000 or less; no closing costs, no pre-payment penalties. People can apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/, and view the application before applying at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/PaperForms. For virtual assistance with EIDL applications, call between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time either 571-522-1925, 571-422-6016 or 404-909-1535. Assistance by e-mail is available at FOCE-Help@sba.gov.
Saturday, June 27
American Legion Post 339 LaFayette Golf Tournament: Saturday, June 27, is the date to gather your clubs and your friends and meet at the LaFayette Golf Course. Post 339 will host the tournament which will start at 8 a.m. with a putting contest. Other contests and prizes include a long drive contest with a new driver as the prize, closest to the hole contest with prize to be determined, and a hole in one contest with a new car as the prize. Lunch will be provided and a “goodie bag” will be given to each player. The format for the tournament is Four Man Best Ball. Entry fee is $70 per player. For more information contact Alan Kubik at 423-903-8038, Chauncey Fowler at 423-242-5424 or the Golf Course. All money raised by this tournament will assist in veterans assisting other veterans.
Friday, July 3
American Legion Post 339 will host its third annual BBQ Rib Cookout just in time for the holidays. Each rack of ribs is $40 and may be picked up can be either at noon or at 4 p.m. the same afternoon at Teems &Teems Realty, 1520 N. Main Street, LaFayette. The past two years the tickets sold out well in advance so order yours today by contacting Chauncey Fowler at 423-242-5424 or Jack Spangler at 423-300-5558. All money raised by this Cookout will assist in veterans assisting other veterans.
GENERAL
♦ COOKBOOK Desserts, salads, and more! Perfect recipes for your summer picnics. Lyerly United Methodist has its “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for just $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island, in Lyerly, or by sending $10 (plus $3 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, PO Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, and a church cookbook will be mailed to you. If you have any questions please feel free to call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.