Saturday, April 15

Protect your family from rabies. Bring your dog and cat to one of the Walker County rabies clinics and have it vaccinated. Cost $15 (cash only). Saturday, April 15: 1:00-2:30 Gordon Lee High School; 3:00-4:00 Rock Spring Elementary; 4:30-5:30 Naomi Elementary. Saturday, April 29: 1:00-2:30 Gilbert Elementary; 3:00-4:30 Chattanooga Valley Elementary; 5:00-6:00 Rossville Elementary. Sponsored by Walker County Extension/4-H and Cornerstone Veterinarian Services.

