Thursday, Oct. 27
The Cherokee Regional Library board of trustees will meet on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library, Training Lab. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Friday, Oct. 28
Northwest Georgia high school students will have an opportunity to speak with representatives of Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) industrial programs about the benefits of learning a skilled trade during Industrial Career Day on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Floyd County Campus in Rome. Industrial program directors will be on-hand to discuss their programs and to provide tours of their labs. There will be demonstrations, simulators and hands-on learning activities for the industrial programs offered by GNTC. The activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Industrial Alley on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus. The alley is located adjacent to Buildings B, C, D and F which contain a majority of the college’s industrial programs. This will provide a centralized location with access to most of the industrial labs on the Rome campus.
Saturday, Oct. 29
The Spooktacular Halloween Family Fun event in Fort Oglethorpe will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5-9 p.m. at Honor Park at 1 Cleburn St. The family-friendly event is free. Local businesses and organizations set up at the park to provide activities and treats for children The event’s organizer, the Fort Oglethorpe Veteran and Citizen Council, is accepting applications from businesses and organizations that would like to participate. For more information, contact Paula Stinnett at pstinnett@fortoglethorpega.gov.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Halloween Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Rossville Recreation Association on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. at Rossville Recreation Association, 301 Williams St. If you are a business, organization or individual who would like to give out candy, call 706-934-0514.
Monday, Oct. 31
The Catoosa County Library and its community partners cordially invite all little ghosts, goblins, action heroes and characters to the 2022 Library Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Colonnade. The event provides children and their families with a fun and safe place to share in the excitement of Halloween and to showcase their creative costumes. It is a rain-or-shine event that is scheduled to be held in The Colonnade parking lot. In case of rain the Library Trunk or Treat will be moved inside The Colonnade. Entertainment includes DJ Kendall Harris with Herculean Entertainment. The Library Trunk or Treat is a spooktacular opportunity for Catoosa County businesses and organizations to be candy trunks. The Colonnade is at 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. Anyone interested in setting up their organization’s candy trunk can contact Sarah Holmes, library director, at 706-965-3600 or online at info@catoosacountylibrary.org.
Scare on the Square, a trick-or-treating event for kids, on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. in downtown LaFayette. The event is free.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Walker County Democrats will meet Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. at Greg’s Restaurant in Chickamauga for dinner and fellowship, followed by business at 7 p.m. This will be a “get out the vote” meeting.
Saturday, Nov. 5
The “Honoring Those Who Serve” parade in Fort Oglethorpe will be Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. along Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe, from 558 Battlefield Parkway (Big Lots), south on Lafayette Road (US Highway 27) to Barnhardt Circle. The parade will honor veterans, as well as first responders from many walks of life, from firefighters and EMTs, police officers and other frontline responders to medical personnel and many others who serve during emergencies. To be in the parade, go online for a parade application to https://fortogov.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/HTWS-Parade-Application-2022r2.pdf, or contact Paula Stinnett at pstinnett@fortoglethorpega.gov.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Ringgold Depot Opry on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7-9 p.m. at Ringgold Depot on 155 Depot Street.
Camp New Dawn in Chickamauga is celebrating 25 years of camp and retreat ministry in conjunction with its 15th annual Turkey Shoot on Saturday, Nov. 12. The camp will post a memory board and would like for all who have supported camp in any way — camper, staff, board member, donor, prayer partner, special events — to help the camp do that. Please send Camp New Dawn a note with your name, how you served camp, where you are now and what you are doing, and a memory on our website, Facebook, or snail mail (245 South Cedar Lane, Chickamauga GA 30707).
Saturday, Nov. 26
Fort Oglethorpe Christmas Parade & Market on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. Free to attend. Starts at Big Lots parking lot, south on Lafayette Road (US Highway 27) to Barnhardt Circle, then follow Santa to Stable 41 at 214 First St. for market and live music. To participate in parade: https://fortogov.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/CHRISTMAS-PARADE-FILLABLE-FORM-WITH-HOLD-HARMLESS-FORM-r1.pdf.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Christmas light show, a large display of lights “dancing” to Christmas music, at Joe Stock Memorial Park, 302 N. Main St. in LaFayette, during the month of December. If weather is cold, roll up your windows and tune into FM 89.5 to listen while you watch.
Christmas parade in Rossville on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. Parade starts at 310 Ellis Rd., travels down McFarland Ave. and back to beginning point where free donuts and hot chocolate will be served. Would you like to have a float in the parade or help with the event? Call the Rec Association at 706-934-0514.
Friday, Dec. 2
Ringgold’s Downhome Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6-8 p.m. The route will be on Nashville Street from Sparks Street to Depot Street.
LaFayette Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. Parade starts at Ace Hardware (512 S. Main St.), then north on Main St., then left onto Margaret St. and into the parking lot of the old LaFayette High School. After the parade, Santa will stop at the gazebo at Joe Stock Memorial Park for free photos with children. To participate in the parade, call 706-639-1550.
Rabbit Valley Christmas Markets with crafts, food, food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee truck, Santa Claus, and more. Special: Story time with Santa at the Depot. Dec. 2, 9, and 16, from 4-8 p.m. at 96 Depot St. in Ringgold. Free to attend.
Saturday, Dec. 3
11th annual Reindeer Run: 5K race and 1-mile Fun Walk, a fundraiser by LaFayette Woman's Club for a number of causes, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. Details: Visit https://www.athlinks.com/event/the-11th-annual-lafayette-reindeer-run-351805 to learn more, see route and to register.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Ringgold Depot Opry on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7-9 p.m. at Ringgold Depot at 155 Depot Street.
LaFayette Christmas bazaar, homemade crafts, gifts, art and more, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at LaFayette Recreation Center, 638 Main St. To apply to be a vendor: https://www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=5881.
The Colonnade Event Center and Performing Arts Theatre in Ringgold invites the public to enjoy the artwork of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga. The display and sale includes more than 60 paintings by local artists from the Greater Chattanooga/North Georgia area. The Civic Arts League show can be viewed along the main hallway at the Colonnade through Dec. 16. The facility is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is located at 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, behind the Catoosa County Library. Those wishing to purchase a piece of artwork should contact the artist directly at the phone number found on the label attached to the work. Alternatively, potential purchasers may contact one of the organization's art co-directors, Susie Chamlee at 423-290-5046 and Joyce Jones at 423-504-8065.
Sunday, Dec. 11
A "Messiah" community sing-along will Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at Chattanooga First SDA Church, 7450 Standifer Gap Road.
GENERAL
Leaf Peepers, find the top Georgia State Parks for fall color on the “Leaf Watch” travel planner. You’ll find the best trails, fall events, cabins, campsites and hiking tips. Shutterbugs can share their favorite shots, tagging #GaLeafWatch and @GaStateParks, for a chance to be featured. GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch.
The NWGA Baptist Food Pantry is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon at Second Baptist Church, 500 West Main Street, LaFayette.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the mansion for tours each Saturday until Labor Day. The Mansion will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Friends 501c3 group to improve and enhance the mansion. For more information, visit www.friendsofthegordonleemansion.org or call 423-488-0861.
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold is held each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Market Pavilion at 96 Depot Street. Rabbit Valley started last year and had a very successful first season. Market Manager Samantha Leslie said,” We are running a 22-week market this year and will also host six special evening events, plus a two-day music festival. Ringgold is a wonderful community and the response to our market and events has been incredible.” The market will run each Saturday through October.
The local board of EFSP (Emergency Food Shelter Program) of Walker County consists of nonprofit agencies within Walker County that work toward assisting Individuals and Families With Children with Food, Shelter, Household Assistance, Counseling, and much more. EFSP of Walker County is part of the national board of EFSP in Virginia. Any agency within Walker County desiring to be a part of the local board to receive federal funds please contact Tanya Nave at 423-903-9779 or Denise Jackson at 404-234-7211.
Free COVID-19 testing in Catoosa County is offered at CHI Memorial Hospital (former Women’s Center), 100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing is no longer offered at The Colonnade.
Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. The opiate epidemic is an ongoing issue that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Fentanyl is being laced in drugs, including marijuana, in order to get the consumer addicted and returning to the supplier for more. Pills are being sold as if they are produced by a legal manufacturer when they are in fact pressed Fentanyl pills. People are overdosing and dying due to the intense potency of Fentanyl. It is important to seek help before it’s too late and you buy and consume a lethal dose of Fentanyl. If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We can help you get your life back on track and learn to live a drug-free life. To learn more about the growing opiate epidemic, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-fentanyl-is-accelerating-the-opioid-epidemic.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals: 1- 800-431-1754.
The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.
