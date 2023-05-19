Friday, May 26

Ringgold’s 1890 Days Jamboree, a free family-friendly street festival, will be held downtown on Friday, May 26, from 6-10 p.m., and on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event features food, arts, and crafts vendors, live music on multiple stages, parade, classic car show, and on Saturday night a fireworks display. For more information or for a parade application, go to 1890sdays.com.

