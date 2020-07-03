Wednesday, July 8
The Walker County Board of Education will hold a called budget work session Wednesday, July 8, at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Board of Education Building, 201 S. Duke St. in LaFayette, to discuss the fiscal 2021 budget. The meeting is open to the public.
The Workforce Development Board and Youth Committee will hold its annual meeting for the purpose of consent agenda, youth committee minutes, fiscal report, Workforce Development Board bylaws, policies, COVID-19 response and other items at noon, Wednesday, July 8, via GoTo Meeting. (Details for this meeting can be found at www.careerdepot.org.)
Thursday, July 9
The Chief Elected Officials of Northwest Georgia will meet for the purpose of consent agenda, Workforce Development Board bylaws, Workforce Development Board membership, fiscal report, policies, COVID-19 response and other items at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 9, via GoTo Meeting. (Details for this meeting can be found at www.careerdepot.org.)
Tuesday, July 14
The Walker County Board of Education will hold a planning session Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at the Advancing Education Center, 925 Osburn Road, Chickamauga. The meeting is open to the public.
Monday, July 20
The Obedience Club of Chattanooga's next session of obedience, rally, agility, and canine good citizen classes for puppies and dogs will begin Monday, July 20. Sign up online or come to open house at 1:30 p.m. to register on Sunday, July 19, and orientation for classes from 2-3 pm. Bring your dog's current shot records. Please, no dogs at registration/orientation. There will be an obedience demonstration immediately after orientation. To sign up for classes or for more information about classes, visit the club’s website at occclub.org or call 423-463-0288.
The Walker County Board of Education will hold a regular meeting Monday, July 20, at 6 p.m. at the Department of Education Building, 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette. The meeting is open to the public.
Wednesday, July 22
The Chickamauga Public Library Board of Trustees will meet virtually on Wednesday, July 22, at 4:30 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Friday, July 24
The graduation ceremony for Gordon Lee High School's Class of 2020 will be Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. at the Billy Neil Ellis Stadium.
Monday, July 27
The LaFayette-Walker County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet virtually on Monday, July 27, at 4 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Tuesday, July 28
The Rossville Public Library Board of Trustees will meet virtually on Tuesday, July 28, at 5 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Thursday, July 30
The Cherokee Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, July 30, at 4 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Heritage High School's graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, July 30, at 8 p.m. at Jeff Sims Field at Heritage Stadium.
The graduation ceremony for Ridgeland High School will be held Thursday, July 30, at Bowers and Painter Field at 8 p.m. Check the Walker County School System’s website at www.walkerschools.org and on the Walker County School’s Facebook page for updates.
Friday, July 31
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s graduation ceremony will be held Friday, July 31, at 8:20 p.m. at LFO’s Tommy Cash Stadium.
Ringgold High School’s graduation ceremony will be held Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m. at RHS’s Don Patterson Stadium.
The graduation ceremony for LaFayette High School will be held Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m. on the school’s football field. Check the Walker County School System’s website at www.walkerschools.org and on the Walker County School’s Facebook page for updates.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County and Team King Realtors are hosting the North Georgia Bridal Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, Ga. Brides can enjoy a fun day of shopping, getting ideas and getting the right team together to create a special day. Vendors are needed — bakers, caterers, photographers, videographers, lighting, calligraphy, stationery, transportation, lodging, jewelry and gifts, florists, fashion, beauty, event planners, entertainment, rentals, venues, and travel and are required to give a donation to Habitat Catoosa and items for loot bags. Admission is free. For more information, e-mail gingerkingyourrealtor@gmail.com. Make donations at https://catoosahabitat.org.
GENERAL
♦ FUNDRAISER The Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library are selling raffle tickets for this year’s fundraiser. Tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased during library hours. Cash and checks are accepted. There are only 500 tickets available. The drawing will be held on Sept. 1 at noon at the library on Facebook Live. Participants do not have to be present to win. The winner takes home a $500 prize. For more information contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue services at 2 p.m. on Sundays online, at least until July. The services may be viewed on Facebook Live or on Zoom. There are no activities in the building due to health concerns. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page to be viewed later: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Everyone is invited. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent from the website: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed.
♦ COOKBOOK Desserts, salads, and more! Perfect recipes for your summer picnics. Lyerly United Methodist has its “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for just $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island, in Lyerly, or by sending $10 (plus $3 shipping and handling) to Lyerly United Methodist Church, PO Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730, and a church cookbook will be mailed to you. If you have any questions please feel free to call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ PRAYER LINE LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St., has established a prayer line for the community. The LPC Prayer Line (706-383-3922) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Those who call may leave their concerns anonymously or request a member of the LaFayette Presbyterian prayer team return their call.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ COMMUNITY A secure drug drop box is available at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Drop boxes are available at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s, Rossville Police and Fort Oglethorpe Police departments.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church holds a monthly singing to raise the money to repair the church. Singings are the second Saturday of the month.
♦ MEETINGS Recovery at Ringgold is a Christ-centered, Biblically-based, non-denominational recovery program that is designed to provide support for anyone who is struggling with compulsive issues or addictive behaviors. It is a “safe place,” which means no one will judge you or try to force their idea of “normal living” on you. You will find people who are going through the same issues you may be facing from whom you can gain experience, strength and hope. Dinner served from 6-6:45 p.m., a worship service at 7 p.m. and open sharing groups offered at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday night, 52 weeks a year, at Ringgold United Methodist Church. Details at RecoveryAtRinggold.com or 706-935-4777.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ MEETINGS A Suicide Survivors support group meets the first Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga in the main dining room. For more information, call Hilda at 697-9432. This group is for surviving family members and friends of those who have died by suicide.
♦ MEETINGS Kids 4 Christ , a non-profit children’s ministry, meets Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 108 Wither Street, in LaFayette. Activities include a free hot meal, Bible study, activities and games. Six bus routes run within the city limits. For more information call 706-639-3234 or 423-602-1046.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ MEETINGS The Northwest Georgia Master Gardeners meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Walker County Ag Center, 10052 Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Its mission is to stimulate and share the love and knowledge of gardening. Each month a program is presented on a topic relevant to gardening in the area. Attendees do not have to be a master gardener to attend. For more information, contact Ivana at lavender-nrustherbsatgmail.com; Linda at lindac576atgmail.com or the Walker County extension service at 706-638-2548.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.