Thursday, March 16

Georgia Northwestern Technical College will host a free Kids STEM Festival on Thursday, March 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton. Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) PBS Kids staff will be special guests and join GNTC’s Early Childhood Care and Education program instructors and students to present activities. There will be snacks and giveaways. This free event is open for all who are interested. GNTC encourages students to come with their children or any other kids to engage in fun learning and STEM activities. For more information, contact Daizha Staples, GNTC’s Special Populations coordinator, at 706-291-3362 or dstaples@gntc.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In