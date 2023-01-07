Saturday, Jan. 14
On Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special ranger-led hike exploring the events that occurred in the early hours of September 19, 1863. This program will begin at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 3370 Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe, then car-caravan to the starting point for the hike. The hike will last approximately one and a half hours and be a little over a mile in length. The fighting began in earnest at Chickamauga on the morning of Sept. 19, 1863, in the woods just east of Jay’s Sawmill. This fighting seesawed back and forth throughout the morning as the battle steadily grew in intensity. Join the hike as it takes advantage of the lack of foliage to see the ground better and gain insights into these events of 1863. For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.
Monday, Jan. 16
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is seeking volunteers for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Sign-up will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Recreation Field in Chickamauga Battlefield in Fort Oglethorpe. The service project should end around noon. This year, the service project will focus on battlefield restoration with the removal of exotic invasive plant species, such as Chinese privet. Today, the battlefield looks much different than it did during the 1863 battle because of these invasive plants. Removing them helps restore the battlefield to its wartime appearance. Volunteers are asked to wear clothing appropriate for the weather and that they don’t mind getting a little dirty. All tools, including gloves, will be provided, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own gloves if desired. Questions about MLK Day of Service can be directed to the park’s volunteer coordinator, Will Wilson, at will_wilson@nps.gov or 706-866-9241 ext. 137.
The Walker County Historic Preservation Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 16, at the Lafayette- Walker County Public Library, 305 South Duke Street, Lafayette, beginning at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
The Chickamauga Public Library board of trustees will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 4:30 p.m. at the Chickamauga Public Library Jewell Meeting Room. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Friday, Jan. 20
Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. is seeking community input concerning design for a mural for the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center's north exterior wall. If you have ideas, please email those ideas to wcaahaa@yahoo.com before Friday, Jan. 20.
Saturday, Jan. 21
The Northwest Georgia Beekeepers Association is hosting a beginner’s beekeeping short course on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center at 10052 US Highway 27 in Rock Spring. The registration fee before Jan. 16 is $40 and $45 the day of the program at the door. Space is limited, so pre-register now. To register please contact the Walker County Extension Office at 102 East Napier St. in LaFayette or 706-638-2548.
Monday, Jan. 23
The LaFayette-Walker County Public Library board of trustees will meet on Monday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible Meeting Room of the LaFayette-Walker County Library. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
The Rossville Public Library board of trustees will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 4:30 p.m. in the Bowers Meeting Room of the Rossville Public Library. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Thursday, Jan. 26
The Cherokee Regional Library board of trustees will meet on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
Tuesday, January 31
Looking for a profound gift to a child, are you willing to change a child’s story? Lookout Mountain CASA serves Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties with volunteer advocates for youth in foster care. One of the best gifts a child can receive is their voice, be a voice for a child from a hard place. CASA needs volunteers. Contact Lookout Mountain CASA at 423-402-0843, 706-639-6472 or lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com. Qualifications for CASA volunteer advocate: 21 years +; clean background check; completed CASA application with 4 references; completion of 30+ hours of training. The next CASA onboarding training will be in January 2023.
GENERAL
Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center features graphic and interactive exhibits highlighting the history and culture of African Americans of the Lookout Mountain Judicial District with emphasis on Walker County but includes Catoosa, Chattooga and Dade counties. Located at 309 N. Main St. in LaFayette, the center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Closed: Mondays and Tuesday, the first weekend of each month, 1-2 p.m. for lunch and holidays. Museum phone: 706-670-1165, email: wcaahaa@yahoo.com; website: www.walkercountyafricanamerican.com; like us on Facebook at Walker County, Georgia African American Museum and Memorial Park (https://www.facebook.com/walkercountygeorgiaafricanamericanmuseumandpark).
The NWGA Baptist Food Pantry is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon at Second Baptist Church, 500 West Main Street, LaFayette.
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion offers tours of the mansion in Chickamauga from Memorial Day to Labor Day, each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Friends 501c3 group to improve and enhance the mansion. For more information, visit www.friendsofthegordonleemansion.org or call 423-488-0861.
The local board of EFSP (Emergency Food Shelter Program) of Walker County consists of nonprofit agencies within Walker County that work toward assisting Individuals and Families With Children with Food, Shelter, Household Assistance, Counseling, and much more. EFSP of Walker County is part of the national board of EFSP in Virginia. Any agency within Walker County desiring to be a part of the local board to receive federal funds please contact Tanya Nave at 423-903-9779 or Denise Jackson at 404-234-7211.
Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. The opiate epidemic is an ongoing issue that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Fentanyl is being laced in drugs, including marijuana, in order to get the consumer addicted and returning to the supplier for more. Pills are being sold as if they are produced by a legal manufacturer when they are in fact pressed Fentanyl pills. People are overdosing and dying due to the intense potency of Fentanyl. It is important to seek help before it’s too late and you buy and consume a lethal dose of Fentanyl. If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We can help you get your life back on track and learn to live a drug-free life. To learn more about the growing opiate epidemic, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-fentanyl-is-accelerating-the-opioid-epidemic.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals: 1- 800-431-1754.
The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.
Christmas light show, a large display of lights “dancing” to Christmas music, at Joe Stock Memorial Park, 302 N. Main St. in LaFayette, during the month of December. If weather is cold, roll up your windows and tune into FM 89.5 to listen while you watch.
The Rossville Public Library board of trustees will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 4:30 p.m. in the Bowers Meeting Room of the Rossville Public Library. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.