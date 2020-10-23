Thursday, Oct. 29
The Cherokee Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m. To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please, send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.
The annual Walker County 4-H Chicken Show and Sale will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Ag. Center in Rock Spring. Chickens will be auctioned in pens of three with the proceeds going directly to the 4-H’ers. If you are interested in purchasing chickens, you must bring your own cage, pen or box and cash (no change available at the event). Everyone in attendance will be required to go through a screening check and wear masks when unable to physically distance. Please bring your own chair. For more information contact Walker County 4-H at 706-638-2548.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Nissin Brake Georgia, 216 Thacker Drive, Rock Spring, will offer drive-thru trick-or-treating and invites the participation of those who would like to help host the event. Nissin encourages all participants to wear a face covering and gloves, asks trick-or-treaters and families to stay in their car and drive through to receive treats through the window, and asks those who will participate to supply their own treats to hand out. The event will be Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. (Setup time is to be announced.) To participate in the event, sign up by Sept. 30 at https://forms.gle/qVFuPSa3pghSRHJv8.
Want your business to be part of a Spooktacular family event in Fort Oglethorpe? Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5-9 p.m. at Honor Park: A Tribute to Those Who Serve is your opportunity. Every organization will have space for one table. Trick-or-treaters will visit your table for a treat while their parents receive information about your organization. Candy must be individually wrapped. It's free to participate. Make your reservation: pstinnett@fortoglethorpega.gov.
Hospice of Chattanooga Foundation invites community members to participate in the first-ever Miles for Memories virtual fundraiser from Oct. 5-31. Participants can register at hospiceofchattanooga.org/milesformemories. Miles for Memories, sponsored by First Horizon, McGriff Insurance Services, Sandler Training and HHM Wealth Advisors, celebrates the life and memory of those who have died. Participants are asked to share stories about loved ones they have lost. Registration costs vary. Participant package includes toolkit with downloadable race bib. The event is self-paced, and participants can choose whether they would like to walk, run, bike, hike, swim or a mixture of all. The location is decided by the participant who can be accompanied by family members, friends or even furry companions. Once participants have registered for Miles for Memories, they will create a personal challenge page to log their activity, as well as donations from supporters. Participants can make an account with Strava, a free app, and connect to various fitness devices and technology to easily keep track of distance. For information, to register or to donate online, contact Susan Day at 423-805-7119 or Susan_Day@HospiceofChattanooga.org or visit hospiceofchattanooga.org/milesformemories.
The Back the Blue Jeep/Truck Ride will be Saturday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. starting at the LaFayette High School back parking lot. The route is through LaFayette, Chickamauga and Rossville. Participants are encouraged to fly American and Blue line flags to show support for men and women in law enforcement. Organizers ask for a $20 donation per vehicle. All proceeds will benefit the Walker County Sheriff's Department Stocking Full of Love.
Sunday, Nov. 1
The 2020 Dino Richardson Memorial Toy Run benefiting the Al Millard Memorial Stock Full of Love will be Sunday, Nov. 1, starting at Ridgeland High School KSU at 2478 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, at 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Walker County Stocking Full of Love. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation. All bikes and clubs are welcome. Ride at your own risk.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
The Workforce Development Board of Northwest Georgia Youth Committee will meet at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4. Information for this virtual meeting can be found on the website at www.careerdepot.org.
The Workforce Development Board of Northwest Georgia and the chief elected officials of Northwest Georgia will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at noon. Information for this virtual meeting can be found on the website at www.careerdepot.org.
Saturday, Nov. 7
The 16th Annual Veteran’s Celebration will be Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. at the Catoosa County Colonnade. A veteran and patriotic citizen from Catoosa and Walker Counties will be honored. For more information, call 423-227-6006 or 423-645-1800. The event is sponsored by the Catoosa Citizens and Veterans Memorial.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Get your bells and antlers ready for this year’s Reindeer Run. The LaFayette Woman’s Club is sponsoring the race to make Christmas wishes come true for underprivileged kids in the area. This is the ninth year for the 5K run/walk and one-mile fun run. The race kicks off at Joe Stock Memorial Park in LaFayette at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s event will follow CDC guidelines and include virtual runners. Some of the money raised goes to fund the LaFayette Shop with a Cop/Firefighter program. Local police and firefighters take 30-40 kids shopping for Christmas presents for themselves and their families. Early bird registration is going on now through Nov. 19. Individual registration is $25 and teams of five cost $100. The cost after Nov. 19 is $30 for the individual registration and $125 for teams. There will be awards for first, second and third place in race categories. Registration is at www.mycityoflafayettega.org/reindeerun or https://lafayettereindeerun.itsyourrace.com/register. Find the Reindeer Run on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LaFayettegareindeerrun. For more information, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.
GENERAL
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue services at 2 p.m. on Sundays online. The services may be viewed on Facebook Live or on Zoom. There are no activities in the building due to health concerns. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page to be viewed later: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Everyone is invited. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent from the website: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.