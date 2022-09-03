Tuesday, Sept. 13

The Innovative Gardeners group of Chickamauga and Chickamauga Library will launch the Seed Saver Exchange on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with a grand opening at the library beginning at 6 p.m. “The purpose of the Seed Saver Exchange,” said Jackie McGintis, president of the Innovative Gardeners group, “is to function as an outreach to area communities as a place to take, as well as receive, gardening seeds The seeds will be a beginning for residents to grow gardens for food, as well as gardens for therapeutic reasons. The main goal is to provide this service to our communities for free, even though the economy is facing many challenges, financially and mentally. We believe it is important to sustain all kinds of seeds and to promote agriculture.” A workshop on basic gardening and seed saving will be presented, she said. the Innovative Gardeners group meets every second Tuesday of the month at the Chickamauga Library at 306 Cove Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In