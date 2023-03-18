Monday, March 27

Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) is offering a seven-week evening certified nursing assistant (CNA) course. Classes will be held Monday to Thursday from 5 to 9:15 p.m., beginning Monday, March 27, and ending on Monday, May 15. The program includes lectures, videos, testing and skills development. Hamilton’s 120-hour program also includes basic life support (BLS). Classes are held at the Hamilton University Base, 1275 Elkwood Drive in Dalton. Students must be at least 16 years old to enroll. The program cost is $900, but Hamilton is offering tuition reimbursement and scholarships to qualified individuals. The certification exam cost is $112 (not included in program cost). For more information, visit hamiltonhealth.com/cna or email Brenda Hambrick at bhambrick@hhcs.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In