Tuesday, Aug. 18
The 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe will host a new exhibit coming to the museum and opening on Aug. 18, the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The story of women's suffrage is a story of voting rights, of inclusion in and exclusion from the franchise, and of our civic development as a nation. “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and explores the complexity of the women's suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans' lives today.
Thursday, Aug. 20
The Catoosa County Democratic Party will meet Thursday, Aug. 20, via zoom. To participate in this meeting please send your email address to cagdemocrat@gmail.com. The CCDP will be accepting nominations for district post in all four districts via email and at this zoom meeting. Voting will be the following week via email and zoom. For more information: Cathy Amis Griffith, chair, Catoosa County Democratic Party, cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
A Girl And A Gun has formed a Northwest Georgia chapter and welcomes women of all experience levels. Those with an interest in competition, concealed carry, home defense, the safe storage of guns in the house or who want to get out and try something new with women are invited for an orientation meeting Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. or Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at Shooter’s Depot, 5443 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold. A Girl And A Gun is a shooting club established in 2011 by women shooters for women shooters with more than 125 chapters nationwide. More information can be found at www.agirlandagun.com.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County and Team King Realtors are hosting the North Georgia Bridal Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, Ga. Brides can enjoy a fun day of shopping, getting ideas and getting the right team together to create a special day. Vendors are needed — bakers, caterers, photographers, videographers, lighting, calligraphy, stationery, transportation, lodging, jewelry and gifts, florists, fashion, beauty, event planners, entertainment, rentals, venues, and travel and are required to give a donation to Habitat Catoosa and items for loot bags. Admission is free. For more information, e-mail gingerkingyourrealtor@gmail.com. Make donations at https://catoosahabitat.org.
Monday, Aug. 31
Through the end of August, the Rossville Public Library will host a new popup exhibition from the National Archives, Rightfully Hers, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Rightfully Hers contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the amendment, women’s voting rights before and after it passage, and its impact today. Despite decades of marches, petitions and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all. The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today. For more information, call the Rossville Public Library at 706-866-1368 or check out the library's Facebook page at Rossville Public Library or the library website, www.chrl.org. The library is at 504 McFarland Ave., Rossville, next to the Rossville Fire Department.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period, beginning Sept. 3, then first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings initially. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
GENERAL
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group will meet monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period, beginning Sept. 3, then on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Meetings will be by ZOOM initially, and there will be reputable historians/authors for each meeting. For more information, email cccwrtable@gmail.com or visit Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group on Facebook.
♦ FUNDRAISER The Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library are selling raffle tickets for this year’s fundraiser. Tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased during library hours. Cash and checks are accepted. There are only 500 tickets available. The drawing will be held on Sept. 1 at noon at the library on Facebook Live. Participants do not have to be present to win. The winner takes home a $500 prize. For more information contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue services at 2 p.m. on Sundays online, at least until July. The services may be viewed on Facebook Live or on Zoom. There are no activities in the building due to health concerns. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page to be viewed later: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Everyone is invited. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent from the website: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.