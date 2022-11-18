Saturday, Nov. 26
Fort Oglethorpe Christmas Parade & Market will be Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. Free to attend. Starts at Big Lots parking lot, south on Lafayette Road (US Highway 27) to Barnhardt Circle, then follow Santa to Stable 41 at 214 First St. for market and live music. To participate in parade: https://fortogov.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/CHRISTMAS-PARADE-FILLABLE-FORM-WITH-HOLD-HARMLESS-FORM-r1.pdf.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans will hold a “Living History” event on Saturday, Nov. 26, beginning at 10 a.m. on Robin Street in Ringgold. The public is invited to attend.
Sunday, Nov. 27
The November monthly meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. at the Marsh House in LaFayette for the annual meeting and election of offices. The program will be by Doug Carson with the story of William Crutchfield’s gold watch and the Andrew’s Raiders. How this watch made it back to Walker County is a fascinating tale. Membership in the society is $12 per year and is open to everyone.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Christmas light show, a large display of lights “dancing” to Christmas music, at Joe Stock Memorial Park, 302 N. Main St. in LaFayette, during the month of December. If weather is cold, roll up your windows and tune into FM 89.5 to listen while you watch.
Christmas parade in Rossville on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. Parade starts at 310 Ellis Rd., travels down McFarland Ave. and back to beginning point where free donuts and hot chocolate will be served. Would you like to have a float in the parade or help with the event? Call the Rec Association at 706-934-0514.
Friday, Dec. 2
The annual Candle Light Tours will be held at the Gordon-Lee Mansion in Chickamauga on Dec. 2, 3, 9, and 10, from 6-8 p.m. The mansion will be decorated in fresh-cut natural greenery, flowers, and berries with period accents and all lit by candlelight throughout the mansion. Live period music and hot cider with cookies will be provided for visitors to enjoy during their tour. The cost is $10 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under, with all proceeds going to benefit the Friends 501c3 charity for mansion enhancement. Call 423-488-0861 for more information.
Ringgold’s Downhome Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6-8 p.m. The route will be on Nashville Street from Sparks Street to Depot Street.
LaFayette Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. Parade starts at Ace Hardware (512 S. Main St.), then north on Main St., then left onto Margaret St. and into the parking lot of the old LaFayette High School. After the parade, Santa will stop at the gazebo at Joe Stock Memorial Park for free photos with children. To participate in the parade, call 706-639-1550.
Rabbit Valley Christmas Markets with crafts, food, food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee truck, Santa Claus, and more. Special: Story time with Santa at the Depot. Dec. 2, 9, and 16, from 4-8 p.m. at 96 Depot St. in Ringgold. Free to attend.
Summerville’s Christmas parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Winter Wonderland.” Trophies will be awarded by the Summerville Recreation Department for the top three float entries and prize money in the amount of $250 for first place, $100 for second place, and $75 for third place will be awarded by Summerville Main Street. The parade entry fee is $25. Parade entries are currently being accepted at the Summerville Recreation Department. To register as a participant or for additional information contact the Summerville Recreation Department at 706-859-0910.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Summerville Main Street recalls the spirit of Christmases past with a live Victorian Christmas celebration. Journey into the past as Summerville’s turn-of-the-century downtown ushers you into the spirit of Christmas long ago. Enjoy live street performers and narrations, caroling, a live nativity by Son Rise Church and a Christmas market full of lots of food and shopping treasures, children's games and more. On Saturday, Dec. 3, festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on these events contact slocklear@summervillega.org.
11th annual Reindeer Run: 5K race and 1-mile Fun Walk, a fundraiser by LaFayette Woman's Club for a number of causes, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. Details: Visit https://www.athlinks.com/event/the-11th-annual-lafayette-reindeer-run-351805 to learn more, see route and to register.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will provide a special 30-minute program about the use of the Cherokee Light Horse as a measure to answer the issue of illegal settlement on Cherokee land. This program will take place at Moccasin Bend National Archeological District’s Gateway Site (10 Hamm Road, Chattanooga, Tenn.). Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, and folding chairs are also encouraged for the program. On June 19, 1820, John Ross penned a letter to Gen. Andrew Jackson, who had authority over military affairs in the South, asking him to provide support for the removal of white settlers illegally living south of the Tennessee River and north of Ross’ home. The illegal inhabitants ignored a Jan. 1 deadline to depart, and now, it was time to face consequences. However, Jackson was unwilling to assist because his troops were involved in removing shrubs for a new military road being constructed through Tennessee. This meant the Cherokees had to employ their own force to remove the illegal settlers, and that force came in the form of the Cherokee Light Horse. What was the Cherokee Light Horse’s mission? Why were settlers crossing the Tennessee River to illegally squat on Cherokee land? The National Park Service invites you to explore these questions related to the scene unfolding in the summer of 1820 between present-day Chattanooga, Tenn., and Rossville, Ga.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Ringgold Depot Opry on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7-9 p.m. at Ringgold Depot at 155 Depot Street.
LaFayette Christmas bazaar, homemade crafts, gifts, art and more, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at LaFayette Recreation Center, 638 Main St. To apply to be a vendor: https://www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=5881.
The Colonnade Event Center and Performing Arts Theatre in Ringgold invites the public to enjoy the artwork of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga. The display and sale includes more than 60 paintings by local artists from the Greater Chattanooga/North Georgia area. The Civic Arts League show can be viewed along the main hallway at the Colonnade through Dec. 16. The facility is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is located at 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, behind the Catoosa County Library. Those wishing to purchase a piece of artwork should contact the artist directly at the phone number found on the label attached to the work. Alternatively, potential purchasers may contact one of the organization's art co-directors, Susie Chamlee at 423-290-5046 and Joyce Jones at 423-504-8065.
Sunday, Dec. 11
A "Messiah" community sing-along will Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at Chattanooga First SDA Church, 7450 Standifer Gap Road.
Saturday, Jan. 21
The Northwest Georgia Beekeepers Association is hosting a beginner’s beekeeping short course on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center at 10052 US Highway 27 in Rock Spring. The registration fee before Jan. 16 is $40 and $45 the day of the program at the door. Space is limited, so pre-register now. To register please contact the Walker County Extension Office at 102 East Napier St. in LaFayette or 706-638-2548.
GENERAL
Leaf Peepers, find the top Georgia State Parks for fall color on the “Leaf Watch” travel planner. You’ll find the best trails, fall events, cabins, campsites and hiking tips. Shutterbugs can share their favorite shots, tagging #GaLeafWatch and @GaStateParks, for a chance to be featured. GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch.
The NWGA Baptist Food Pantry is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon at Second Baptist Church, 500 West Main Street, LaFayette.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the mansion for tours each Saturday until Labor Day. The Mansion will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Friends 501c3 group to improve and enhance the mansion. For more information, visit www.friendsofthegordonleemansion.org or call 423-488-0861.
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold is held each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Market Pavilion at 96 Depot Street. Rabbit Valley started last year and had a very successful first season. Market Manager Samantha Leslie said,” We are running a 22-week market this year and will also host six special evening events, plus a two-day music festival. Ringgold is a wonderful community and the response to our market and events has been incredible.” The market will run each Saturday through October.
The local board of EFSP (Emergency Food Shelter Program) of Walker County consists of nonprofit agencies within Walker County that work toward assisting Individuals and Families With Children with Food, Shelter, Household Assistance, Counseling, and much more. EFSP of Walker County is part of the national board of EFSP in Virginia. Any agency within Walker County desiring to be a part of the local board to receive federal funds please contact Tanya Nave at 423-903-9779 or Denise Jackson at 404-234-7211.
Free COVID-19 testing in Catoosa County is offered at CHI Memorial Hospital (former Women’s Center), 100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing is no longer offered at The Colonnade.
Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. The opiate epidemic is an ongoing issue that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Fentanyl is being laced in drugs, including marijuana, in order to get the consumer addicted and returning to the supplier for more. Pills are being sold as if they are produced by a legal manufacturer when they are in fact pressed Fentanyl pills. People are overdosing and dying due to the intense potency of Fentanyl. It is important to seek help before it’s too late and you buy and consume a lethal dose of Fentanyl. If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We can help you get your life back on track and learn to live a drug-free life. To learn more about the growing opiate epidemic, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-fentanyl-is-accelerating-the-opioid-epidemic.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals: 1- 800-431-1754.
The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.
