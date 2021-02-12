Thursday, Feb. 18
The Catoosa County Conservation District, in partnership with the Georgia Soil & Water Conservation Commission, is hosting a Level 1A Fundamentals Renewal Course on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to noon at The Colonnade at 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. Anyone involved in land development, design, review, permitting, construction, monitoring, inspection, or any land-disturbing activity in Georgia must meet education requirements and be certified by the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission program developed in consultation with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the Stakeholder Advisory Board. This four-hour course is approved by the Georgia Soil & Water Conservation Commission to renew Level 1A (blue card). There is no test. Upon completion of the course, certifications will be renewed for three years. The cost for the course is $125 and includes textbook. Register by Feb. 9 to Sofia Rudakevych, district program assistant, at 937-218-1073 or email sofia.rudakevych@gacd.us. Please note: Registration is limited to 16 learners due to pandemic protocols. Conservation Districts are special-purpose units of state government that manage local natural resource concerns. Georgia’s 40 Conservation Districts cover every county throughout the state. For more information about the Catoosa County Conservation District, visit www.catoosaconservationdistrict.org.
Thursday, Feb. 25
The 6th Cavalry Museum continues its recognition of Black History Month with the virtual opening of “The 6888th in Fort Oglethorpe” exhibit about the only all-female, all-African American Women’s Army Corps (WAC) unit to serve overseas during World War II. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion completed its extended field service training at Fort Oglethorpe then deployed to Birmingham, England, in February 1945. Their assignment was to clear a two-year backlog of mail in the European Theater of war. The 855 members of the battalion were given six months to clear the backlog. Working round the clock in triple shifts, the women accomplished their task in three months, then were sent to Rouen, France and then Paris to continue processing mail. The Zoom virtual opening is Thursday, Feb. 25 from 7-8 p m. Guest panelists for the virtual opening include Colonel U.S. Army (Retired) Edna Cummings, producer of Lincoln Penny Films’ “The Six-Triple-Eight” documentary. Col. Cummings will be joined by 6th Cavalry Museum Director Chris McKeever and exhibit curator Molly Sampson. Registration is free and available through Eventbrite. The exhibit opens to the public on Friday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. The four education video topics are Origins of the WAC, The Fight for Overseas Service, Training at Fort Oglethorpe, and Overseas Service in the 6888th. The videos were produced by Louis Lee’s production company L2Images, with local actress Shonda Bryant portraying Mary, a member of the 6888th, as she writes home to tell her parents about her experience at Fort Oglethorpe and England. For more information about the “6888th in Fort Oglethorpe” exhibit and education program, go online to the 6th Cavalry Museum website or call 706-861-2860.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Following strict pandemic safety protocols, the Obedience Club of Chattanooga's next session of Obedience, Rally, Agility, Scent Work, (a new class), and Canine Good Citizen classes for puppies and dogs will begin on Monday, March 1. Sign up online or come to open house at 1:30 p.m. to register on Sunday, Feb. 28, and orientation for classes from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Bring your dog's current shot records, including Bordetella. Please, no dogs at registration/orientation unless you plan to take the Canine Good Citizen Test and/or Trick Dog Test, which each cost $15. Immediately after orientation there will be demonstrations of obedience, rally obedience, and beginner agility on the agility field as well as the Canine Good Citizen Test and Trick Dog Test. Don't forget to bring current shot records, including Bordetella, and $15 for each test. To sign up for classes or for more information about classes, please visit the club’s website at occclub.org or call 423-463-0288.
Wednesday, March 3
Parents of 4-year-old children who live in Catoosa County may enter their child’s name in the drawing for the lottery-funded Georgia prekindergarten classes through March 3. The Request for Enrollment Form is available at all primary and elementary schools in Catoosa County (8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and may also be completed at the Student Enrollment Center at 108 High Street in Ringgold, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm). A public drawing to award available Pre-K assignments will be held virtually on the Catoosa County Public Schools’ website on Thursday, April 15, at 9 a.m. Parents or legal guardians who would like to have their child’s name entered in the drawing must complete and return a Request for Enrollment Form between Feb. 1 and March 3. Any request received after March 3 will be placed on the school system’s waiting list after the lottery drawing is completed. Pre-K enrollment is open and nondiscriminatory, based on a public lottery among those eligible to participate. Children will not be denied participation on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability. Eligibility: Currently, a child must be born between Sept. 2, 2016, and Sept. 1, 2017, to be eligible for Georgia Pre-K services, and the child must be a Catoosa County resident at the time of the drawing. Georgia residents outside of Catoosa County will be placed on a waiting list until all children within the district are enrolled
GENERAL
♦ MANSION TOURS The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion March 2021 tour dates have been canceled due to rescheduling by the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum. The Friends plan to open the Mansion for Chickamauga Turn passengers on April 10, 17, and 24 from noon to 2 p.m. for train passengers and any other visitors wishing to tour. Tours are $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12. All proceeds go to the Friends 501c3 charity for Mansion promotion. Volunteers are needed to assist in greeting and assisting visitors to the Mansion and to participate in Friends meetings held the fourth Tuesday each month. If interested, contact Debbie at 423-903-5168 or Gary at 423-488-0861.
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue services at 2 p.m. on Sundays online. The services may be viewed on Facebook Live or on Zoom. There are no activities in the building due to health concerns. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page to be viewed later: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Everyone is invited. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent from the website: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ MEETINGS The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Cathy Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.