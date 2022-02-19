Sunday, Feb. 27
The February 2022 monthly meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. on Zoom. In recognition of African-American History Month, the program topic will be recent discoveries in Walker County History related to African Americans. The discussion will be led by Beverly Mitchell Foster, local historian and authority on history in the local African American community. The public is invited to this meeting, which will be a joint meeting with the Walker County African American Alumni and Historical Association. The meeting link will be sent by email to members, and it can be found on the WCHS Facebook page.
Monday, Feb. 28
Monday, Feb. 28, is the deadline for submission of T-shirt designs for the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center Contest, which is sponsored by Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. with support of the Lyndhurst Foundation. Walker County Students, ages 6 to 19, may enter the contest; there will be monetary awards for each level: elementary, middle and high school. For additional details contact Tonya Davis, tmarcia76@gmail.com; Tyrone Davis, tdavisdistrict2@yahoo.com or Kisha Thomas, Ed.D., kisha.thomas@chattanoogastate.edu or wcaahaa@yahoo.com.
Thursday, March 3
The Ringgold Playhouse’s 2022 season will launch in March, bringing a variety of productions to the historic Depot stage downtown. The 2022 season will open Thursday, March 3, with “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” After that, the company will attempt to cultivate new works by offering a playwriting contest and showcase for local wordsmiths in April. “We’ve wanted to hold some type of playwriting contest for years, and we’re finally doing that this year,” executive director Adam Cook said. “We’ll open up one-act play submissions to local writers, have a panel read all of the submissions, and then decide on two to produce for our One-Act Playwriting Showcase.” The season’s middle production in June will be an adaptation of one of Stephen King’s most revered novels, “Misery.” The summer production will be the smash Broadway hit, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” in July, followed by Thornton Wilder’s classic tale, “Our Town” to close out the season in late August. In addition to the main-stage productions, the company will also present four Comedy Clubs, which are popular events showcasing improvisation and stand-up comedy. Tickets to all shows are $10 each, but season tickets only cost $60, which will get the audience member into all 9 shows (five plays and four comedy clubs). Anyone interested in season tickets can visit The Ringgold Playhouse at Eventbrite.com, or visit the city of Ringgold’s website cityofringgoldga.gov.
Saturday, March 5
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park in Fort Oglethorpe, in partnership with Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, is looking for volunteers to help remove exotic invasive plant species along their shared boundary as part of Weed Wrangle 2022. On Saturday, March 5, at 9 a.m., join National Park Service and Reflection Riding staff, along with other volunteers, at Reflection Riding (400 Garden Road, Chattanooga) for a workday on a portion of the Lookout Mountain Battlefield, in the location of the former Confederama, to remove exotic, invasive plant species like Chinese privet. This area saw significant action during the “Battle Above the Clouds” as Confederate soldiers tried to hold the crossings at Lookout Creek. Today, it serves as the gateway to Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center. Volunteers are asked to wear clothing appropriate for the weather and for outdoor work that they do not mind getting dirty. Also, volunteers should wear sturdy, close-toed shoes or boots; no flip-flops. All tools and supplies will be provided. Volunteers may want to bring a water bottle and light snacks. For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch. For more information about Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center please visit its website at https://reflectionriding.org/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ReflectionRidingANC.
Wednesday, April 27
Volunteers are needed to speak up for children from broken places. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers are specially trained people from all walks of life, who advocate for the well-being of Georgia's children that have suffered abuse and neglect. CASAs are appointed to a case by the Juvenile Circuit Court judge to speak in a child's best interest in their foster care case. Lookout Mountain CASA will begin training new volunteers monthly Monday through Thursday. For more information and to obtain a volunteer application call 423-402-0843 or email lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com.
GENERAL
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. The opiate epidemic is an ongoing issue that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Fentanyl is being laced in drugs, including marijuana, in order to get the consumer addicted and returning to the supplier for more. Pills are being sold as if they are produced by a legal manufacturer when they are in fact pressed Fentanyl pills. People are overdosing and dying due to the intense potency of Fentanyl. It is important to seek help before it’s too late and you buy and consume a lethal dose of Fentanyl. If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We can help you get your life back on track and learn to live a drug-free life. To learn more about the growing opiate epidemic, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-fentanyl-is-accelerating-the-opioid-epidemic.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals: 1- 800-431-1754.
♦ MEETINGS The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
♦ MEETINGS The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church's Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. The full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ MEETING The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.